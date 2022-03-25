Skip to main content

Terrell Owens Pokes at Matt Ryan: ‘Julio Jones Made' Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Did Matt Ryan make Julio Jones what he was or vice-versa? Terrell Owens has a strong opinion once again.

Whether it is quarterback and coach or quarterback and wide receiver, there is always a debate on who helped who the most.

The Atlanta Falcons are no different.

Julio Jones waves goodbye as the Tennessee Titans lose in the Playoffs
The Falcons decided to trade Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts after their plans to acquire Deshaun Watson fell through. The Colts have felt like they have been a quarterback away for a few years now and Ryan is next in line. Following the trade, many NFL stars shared their opinion on the deal — including Odell Beckham Jr.

On Tuesday, Beckham Jr. took to Twitter to share his positive thoughts on the trade in favor of Indianapolis. 

Another controversial receiver, the retired Terrell Owens, did not share the same view claiming that Ryan had success in Atlanta because of Julio Jones.

Ryan spent three years in the NFL before the Falcons drafted Jones in 2011. Over his first three years in the league, Ryan did not eclipse the 4,000-yard mark and maxed out at 28 touchdown passes.

Once 2011 came around, Ryan began a streak of 10 consecutive seasons with at least 4,000 yards. During that span, he threw 30 or more touchdowns three times. That streak ended last season. What else happened last season? Jones left Atlanta for the Tennessee Titans.

Matt Ryan vs. Detroit Lions
Julio Jones 1
Julio Jones Atlanta Falcons

This is not speaking in favor of one side or the other. That is just the nature of the NFL. Quarterbacks need weapons to get the ball to, while receivers need a quarterback who can get them the ball. Ryan might have benefitted from Jones but it also worked the other way around, along with a pass-heavy offensive scheme from Atlanta.

Owens is not exactly unbiased; he might naturally lean to the receivers' side.

But at the end of the day, it is fair to say that both Ryan and Jones helped each other in big ways over the course of their tenures with the Falcons.

