Falcons Highlights: Top 10 Plays of 2021

The Top 10 plays of 2021 for the Atlanta Falcons include a heavy dose of Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson.

The Atlanta Falcons finished 7-10 on the season and missed the playoffs for the fourth-consecutive year, but there was plenty to be excited about with the new regime.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had a historic season for the Falcons and made the Pro Bowl as a player who began the season as a 20-year-old rookie.

Second-year cornerback A.J. Terrell was one of the best defensive players in the NFL and was named first-team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus.

Cordarrelle Patterson became one of the most exciting players in the NFL with his ability to line up in a variety of spots, and was named second-team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus.

Here's a look back at the Top 10 plays by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 season.

10 - One-handed catch by Pitts vs. New York Jets

9 - Mike Davis breaking tackles vs. Washington

8 - Patterson's third touchdown vs. Washington

7 - Pitts stiff arms Bills defender to the turf

6 - Younghoe Koo game-winner vs. Saints

5 - Mykal Walker pick-six vs. Cam Newton and Carolina Panthers

4 - Matt Ryan to Patterson vs. Saints to set up game-winner

3 - Marlon Davidson pick-six vs. Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2 - Foye Oluokun's game-ending interception vs. Detroit Lions

1 - Russell Gage leaping touchdown reception vs. San Francisco 49ers

Patterson and Gage are free agents after the season. They have shown interest in returning to the Falcons, and general manager Terry Fontenot says Falcons players will get priority.

"Ideally, the best form of free agency is developing and signing your own players because you're not guessing," said Fontenot.

"We know exactly who they are in the building. So that's important. Ideally, when it's players in your building, those are players you want to invest in. But there are a lot of variables and you want to look at the market value and making sure you're making the right decisions."

"When you can do that, when you can reward the players in your building, that's something that we want to do."

Patterson rewarded Fontenot and Smith with a breakout season that saw the 30-year old running back, former receiver set career highs in rushing yards and touchdowns as well as receiving yards and touchdowns.

Gage proved to be a dependable option for Matt Ryan and the Falcons. While he shouldn't be the top option at wide receiver, he's a fine second or third receiver.

Pitts had two of the Top-10 plays on the Falcons highlight reel. If he stays healthy he's going to build a catalogue that could rival the original "Human Highlight Reel", Dominique Wilkins of the Atlanta Hawks.