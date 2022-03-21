'Finish What Y'all Started': Colts LB Recruits Julio Jones After Matt Ryan Trade
For a decade, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones were the faces of the Atlanta Falcons.
The dynamic duo amounted for nearly 13,000 yards and 60 touchdowns over 10 seasons and were considered to be one of the best QB-WR connections in the NFL.
But after Julio Jones' trade last offseason to the Tennessee Titans and Matt Ryan's trade to the Indianapolis Colts Monday, both players are ex-Falcons. However, there is a chance for them to reunite as teammates in Indy.
Ryan saw a dip in production last year without his true No. 1 receiver on the field. He threw for less than 4,000 yards for the first time since 2010 despite playing in an extra game.
The Titans released Julio Jones last week after a rough year with the team in which he caught a career-low 31 receptions for 434 yards and a touchdown. Now, Jones is looking for a new team.
And his former rival, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, is taking to social media to campaign for the reunion of the pair.
With T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal still unsigned for next season, the Colts are in need of a No. 2 wide receiver opposite Michael Pittman Jr., who managed to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career last season.
While Hilton and Pascal could eventually rejoin the Colts, giving Ryan a security blanket and someone with immediate chemistry would be a strong starting spot for the new Colts offense.
It could also give Jones the opportunity to save his career after his underwhelming year with the Titans.
It sounds like a match made in heaven, or maybe a match made in Atlanta.