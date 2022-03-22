Odell Beckham Jr.: Matt Ryan Will 'Elevate' Colts

The Super Bowl champion wide receiver had some kind words to the ex-Falcons quarterback.

With the Indianapolis Colts trading for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan Monday, there's a lot of speculation as to how strong the fit will be in Indy.

While we won't know for nearly six months how it will begin to play out, football fans are always excited to give their opinions on how the newest acquisition will pay off for the newest team.

However, when a particular fan, who just so happens to be Super Bowl champion and 3-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr., gives their opinion, people want to listen a little bit more.

Beckham Jr. praised the Colts for acquiring Ryan in exchange for a third-round pick on social media.

We can't fully tell if OBJ was using this as an opportunity to try and find a new home for himself or if he was just trying to dish out a compliment, but you always want to impress your peers.

If he was using it as an opportunity to recruit on social media, he might have some competition.

Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard tweeted yesterday that Julio Jones should come "finish what he started" in Indianapolis with his quarterback of 10 years joining the Colts.

Beckham Jr. is coming off of an ACL tear in the Rams' Super Bowl victory last month, but is expected to return at some point during the 2022 season. The challenge for OBJ is finding that new home. It could be back with Matthew Stafford and the Rams in LA or maybe now it could be Ryan and the Colts in Indy.