Did Jags Coach Urban Meyer Try to Get Kyle Pitts?

Urban Meyer isn't dwelling on the past. Nor is Kyle Pitts. But hey, a guy can dream, can't he?

There are holes of logic in the story, but if the tale is meant to illustrate just how much respect the Jacksonville Jaguars and first-year NFL head coach Urban Meyer have for Kyle Pitts?

Mission accomplished.

Meyer coached at Florida, the same place Pitts played before coming to Atlanta as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Meyer's Jags - who play the Falcons today in a 1 p.m. kickoff - owned the No. 1 overall pick.

They naturally, and logically, used that pick on Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, and have no reason for regrets there.

But as the story goes, "Meyer really wanted Pitts.''

We have heard that Pitts may have been the No. 1 guy on the Jacksonville board. But otherwise? Was Meyer saying he wanted Pitts No. 1 overall? Doubtful, because if that was the case, he had the authority to simply take him. Did he want to engineer some blockbuster trade? Maybe, but that surely would've cost him Lawrence.

In any event, Meyer will get to see Pitts first-hand today.

“I don’t know if one guy can stop him,'' Meyer said in previewing the game, which will surely see QB Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense feature Pitts, who is making a Pro Bowl bid ... while playing for an Atlanta team that hasn't scored a touchdown over the past two weeks.

“I’m not dwelling on the past, win or lose,” said Pitts, who this year has caught 43 of 69 passes for 635 yards and scored one touchdown. “Just being able to keep going each weekend. Find a way to get a win.”