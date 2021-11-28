Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: Did Jags Coach Urban Meyer Try to Trade or Draft Him No. 1?

    Urban Meyer isn't dwelling on the past. Nor is Kyle Pitts. But hey, a guy can dream, can't he?
    Author:

    There are holes of logic in the story, but if the tale is meant to illustrate just how much respect the Jacksonville Jaguars and first-year NFL head coach Urban Meyer have for Kyle Pitts?

    Mission accomplished.

    Meyer coached at Florida, the same place Pitts played before coming to Atlanta as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Meyer's Jags - who play the Falcons today in a 1 p.m. kickoff - owned the No. 1 overall pick.

    They naturally, and logically, used that pick on Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, and have no reason for regrets there.

    But as the story goes, "Meyer really wanted Pitts.''

    Recommended Articles

    kyle urb
    Play

    Did Jags Coach Urban Meyer Try to Get Kyle Pitts?

    Urban Meyer isn't dwelling on the past. Nor is Kyle Pitts. But hey, a guy can dream, can't he?

    1 minute ago
    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jets
    Play

    Falcons at. Jaguars Gameday: Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Update

    NFL Insider Ian Rapoport has reported the latest on Atlanta Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson injury news for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    2 hours ago
    Jalen Mayfield Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    Falcons LISTEN: Why Has Jalen Mayfield Struggled?

    Locked On Falcons: Rookie struggles, Calvin Ridley's contract and Black Friday Q&A

    21 hours ago

    We have heard that Pitts may have been the No. 1 guy on the Jacksonville board. But otherwise? Was Meyer saying he wanted Pitts No. 1 overall? Doubtful, because if that was the case, he had the authority to simply take him. Did he want to engineer some blockbuster trade? Maybe, but that surely would've cost him Lawrence.

    In any event, Meyer will get to see Pitts first-hand today.

    “I don’t know if one guy can stop him,'' Meyer said in previewing the game, which will surely see QB Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense feature Pitts, who is making a Pro Bowl bid ... while playing for an Atlanta team that hasn't scored a touchdown over the past two weeks.

    “I’m not dwelling on the past, win or lose,” said Pitts, who this year has caught 43 of 69 passes for 635 yards and scored one touchdown. “Just being able to keep going each weekend. Find a way to get a win.”

    kyle urb
    News

    Did Jags Coach Urban Meyer Try to Get Kyle Pitts?

    1 minute ago
    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jets
    News

    Falcons at. Jaguars Gameday: Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Update

    2 hours ago
    Jalen Mayfield Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Falcons LISTEN: Why Has Jalen Mayfield Struggled?

    21 hours ago
    ryan josh allen
    News

    Falcons at Jaguars GAMEDAY: Can Atlanta Get Dig of Hole?

    Nov 27, 2021
    cord deion
    News

    Falcons vs. Jaguars Injury Report is more Bad News

    Nov 26, 2021
    Kyle Pitts in London vs. Jets
    News

    Rookie Kyle Pitts to the Pro Bowl?

    Nov 26, 2021
    Cordarrelle Patterson Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Update; Getting Closer?

    Nov 24, 2021
    Matt Ryan Podium Pre Jaguars
    News

    How Does Offense Improve? Matt Ryan Has Answers

    Nov 24, 2021