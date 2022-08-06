Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had a historic rookie season, trailing only Mike Dikta in all-time receiving yards among rookies at the position in NFL history.

Pitts' season was in no part due to extensive preseason action, as he only played two snaps, one of which resulted in a 27-yard catch and run. The highest-drafted tight end in NFL history proceeded to get off to a slow start, with two of his first three regular season games featuring 35 receiving yards or less.

Now with a year of experience under his belt, Pitts, a man of few words, gave a trademark answer when asked whether or not he'll be playing in the preseason time around.

"Yes," said the straight-faced 21-year-old. He added that it's something he wants to do rather than the team making the decision for him.

Pitts doesn't feel like last year's small number of preseason snaps impacted anything, though he admitted it was Arthur Smith's plan and that he was ready if his number was called.

One of six rookies to make last year's Pro Bowl, Pitts is quickly emerging as a star for the Falcons. Arriving with enormous expectations as a top-5 pick, Pitts entered the season being unable to legally drink and closed it as Atlanta's leader in targets (110), receptions (68) and yards (1,026).

The goal for Pitts will be avoiding the ever-popular "sophomore slump," and establishing himself as one of the game's elite tight ends.

Some might argue he's already there, and with his physical traits and historic rookie year production, it's a fair sentiment. Regardless, if Pitts shows improvement - according to him, the mental aspect is the biggest area of growth needed - he could be in store for another special season.

Pitts has picked up right where he left off a season ago during training camp and will now be able to prove he's primed to take the next step with what's expected to be a significant uptick in preseason snaps, starting next Friday against the Detroit Lions.