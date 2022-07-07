Skip to main content

Where Must Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Improve?

Atlanta's record-breaking tight end still has room to grow.

Entering the 2021 season, the Atlanta Falcons had high hopes for tight end Kyle Pitts, whom they selected No. 4 overall in the NFL Draft. For the most part, Pitts delivered, leading the team in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and receiving first downs.

While Pitts' 1,026 receiving yards put him second all-time among rookie tight ends, he came up short in one huge category: touchdowns. One of six rookie Pro Bowl selections, Pitts reached the endzone once in the NFL's All-Star game, matching his full-season total with the Falcons.

For Pitts, that's the area of his game where the biggest step forward is needed.

The redzone is the most condensed area of the field, with every move being magnified and the mental game showing its importance, as everything happens fast. Pitts views that aspect as key to a second-year jump in performance.

"I would say (the mental game) is a staple in growth that I'm trying to get better at," Pitts said on the Rich Eisen Show. "Just being able to see things quicker and react quicker so that I can win my matchup faster."

Pitts was the second-youngest player in the NFL a year ago, making his standout season that much more impressive. Now with the benefit of receiving a full offseason without draft training, the 21-year-old is optimistic he can improve in the redzone this season but believes his production in that area is out of his control.

"I believe God and coach (Arthur) Smith control that," Pitts said when asked about a jump in touchdown numbers. "Whatever play that's called, I go out there and try to win my matchup."

Pitts came into the NFL with the expectation of being a true threat in the redzone, posting 18 touchdowns across three years at the University of Florida, including 12 in eight games during his final season.

Pitts has already established himself as one of the top tight ends in football. To take his game to the next level, Pitts has to reach the endzone more frequently in year two, something his skill set implies he has the potential to do.

Pitts' rookie season would be a career year for several of the league's starting tight ends. Though the touchdown category wasn't up to par, considering his age and raw ability, it feels like Pitts is just scratching the surface.

