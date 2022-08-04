Matt Hennessy started 17 games at center for the Atlanta Falcons last season but has found his spot in jeopardy as training camp has progressed.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith hinted at dissatisfaction with Hennessy near the end of the 2021 campaign, as then-rookie Drew Dalman saw a significant uptick in snaps over a two week stretch. Still, the first-year starter maintained his position with the first team throughout the rest of the season.

The tides shifted as offseason programs began, with Hennessy and Dalman splitting first-team reps during minicamp and alternating each day of training camp. Smith has previously stated that he'd like the competition to be settled before Week 1, an indication that it could run through the conclusion of the preseason.

While neither player has performed at a level that would put the starting job out of reach, Smith is equally as focused on the pair's individual traits, both in the huddle and the trenches.

A former offensive lineman in his own right, Smith has a wealth of knowledge to draw from when making the ultimate decision. That bank includes reviewing characteristics of past successful centers, be it players he's coached or simply admired from afar.

"Obviously, the physical stuff, you need to see inside. A lot of it is command," Smith said. "The really great centers, I mean (we) put Todd McClure in the ring of honor, and from everything I've heard about Todd McClure, and Matt (Ryan) will tell you this, when he was a young player, having that veteran center and a guy who had command, that helps."

Smith stressing command and making the analogy to Ryan's younger years offers insight as to where his mind is at; with Atlanta rolling eighth-year pro Marcus Mariota onto the field at quarterback in Week 1, having control won't be as big of an issue. However, with Mariota likely holding the role of "bridge" quarterback, there are long-term implications behind this decision.

Front and center of these affects is rookie signal caller Desmond Ridder, a third-round pick out of Cincinnati. While Ridder is down on experience, his ability to command the room - not just the offense - was one of the things that drew Atlanta's staff to him during the pre-draft process.

Should Ridder grow into the Falcons' starting quarterback for the long haul, they'll have a strong presence at the core of their offense, but Smith still feels the need for a commanding voice at center.

"They run the show out there," said Smith. "Right down the middle of your offense, your center and your quarterback, when they got command, you got a good shot."

The Falcons have had a solid run of centers, with McClure and Alex Mack starting for some 17 out of 20 seasons. Smith understands the impact those two had on Atlanta's organization both on and off the field, as he saw a similar situation during his time with the Tennessee Titans.

"Seeing Ben Jones (have command), he helped change the culture in Tennessee," said Smith. "Came there as a guy that can anchor the middle, and we're looking for somebody that's got command. Obviously, Alex Mack did it here at a high level. That's such an important position."

Smith has set a high bar for Hennessy and Dalman to reach but it's clear that his offense depends on an impact player at center. Still, Atlanta's second-year coach doesn't want the two to lose sight on what's ultimately going to win the job.

"Obviously, minimum job requirement, be able to block your guy. But we want to see that presence as well."