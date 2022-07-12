What Should Falcons Do with LB Deion Jones?

Atlanta needs to decide whether or not Jones will be back for year seven.

The Atlanta Falcons need foundational pieces, and on the surface, linebacker Deion Jones fits the bill.

The former Pro Bowler has started all but two of the games he's appeared in since entering the league in 2016 and was praised last season by general manager Terry Fontenot for "being wired the right way." Atlanta's now-second year leader said that Jones "really helped this team" and was "a big part of what we do."

However, as the offseason has progressed, it has become increasingly unlikely that the 27-year-old will return for another year in Atlanta, with his departure likely "imminent."

But, why? There are two simple answers: money and scheme fit. Starting with the basics, Jones was given a four-year, $57 million contract extension prior to the start of the 2019 season, his fourth year in the league, when he was viewed as one of the top up-and-coming linebackers in the league.

Fast forward three years later, and the Falcons are left with a player who holds the largest cap number on the team at $20 million, and he doesn't fit what the new regime wants to do.

Cutting ties with Jones isn't a straightforward endeavor, either. With the way his contract is structured, the Falcons would take on $24.3 million in dead cap if they released him, while saving just $4.2 million.

Those numbers change to $10.6 million and $9.3 million, respectively, if the Falcons trade Jones, but it takes two to tango, and Jones' trade market likely isn't booming considering he missed the entire offseason program leading into training camp due to a shoulder injury.

However, Jones was recently listed as an honorable mention on ESPN's top-10 linebacker rankings, crafted by NFL coaches, players, and executives. So, the LSU product is clearly still highly thought of in some circles, and with his contract carrying two more seasons on it, he wouldn't just be a one-year acquisition for a team, on paper.

After losing the league's leading tackler, Foye Oluokun, to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, Fontenot went to work adding to the linebacker room, bringing in free agents Rashaan Evans and Nick Kwiatkoski and drafting Troy Andersen in the second round.

While Jones is currently on the team, coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees have notably not mentioned his name when listing off Atlanta's linebackers. Considering Jones started 16 games last season and is one of the biggest names on the team, this doesn't seem to be accidental.

The Falcons appear to be preparing for life after Jones, a move that seems to be best for both parties. Releasing him would cause a hefty surplus of dead cap but would give the Falcons more financial flexibility the following offseason.

Still, the most likely route Atlanta takes is to trade Jones, likely for a late-round pick. It makes the most sense financially, with the Falcons having a fair balance of dead money and savings and allows one team to acquire Jones without having to compete for him on the free agent market.

With two weeks until training camp, Fontenot and Smith still have work to do with the roster they'll be rolling out for Week 1. While there are procedural tasks such as trimming the roster and monitoring the waiver wire, perhaps no storyline is more important than the expected loss of a player once viewed as a long-term building block in the middle of Atlanta's defense.