Falcons Have 'Lot of Respect' For Rams LB Bobby Wagner

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) are set to face the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (0-1) this weekend. And even though the Rams won it all last year, some would argue that they are even better this season.

One of those reasons is the signing of veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, who recorded 170 tackles last season (third-most in the league) and made eight Pro Bowls in 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He also was part of the iconic Super Bowl winning defense in 2013.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is aware of Wagner's impact and respects the opponent in front of him this weekend.

"He's got intelligence, obviously instincts," Smith said. "Been a very productive player. Similar to (New Orleans Saints linebacker) Demario (Davis), not the first time they've seen most of the stuff we throw at them. Got great experience, tough, makes plays all over the tape. Got a lot of respect for him as well."

In his Rams debut, Wagner was productive, recording seven tackles and his first Los Angeles sack. While the Rams failed to grab a win in last week's opener, Wagner and the Los Angeles defense is hungry to prove to the rest of the league that last week was a fluke. And the Falcons would like to overcome the odds and defeat Wagner's Rams.

The Falcons and Rams kick off at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

