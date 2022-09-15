Falcons 'Excited About The Challenge' Facing Rams DT Aaron Donald

The Atlanta Falcons are heavy underdogs this week as they travel across the country to face the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams are threatening all over the football with high-quality players at every position, but when it comes to the defensive tackle spot, there isn't a player on the planet better than Aaron Donald.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is preparing for the task, but feels his team is up for it.

"He's a great player," Smith said. "Probably one of the more dominant players in the league. We've got a ton of respect for him, but there's a challenge every week, that's what makes it's fun. Our guys are excited about the challenge."

Despite struggling last season, Atlanta's offensive line looked strong in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta's front five didn't allow a sack, something it did just twice all of last season. The Falcons led the league with only one QB hit allowed and finished fourth in ESPN's pass block win rate.

Atlanta graded out seventh in run block win rate and carved open holes time and again vs. New Orleans. The Falcons ran for 201 yards on the ground as a team, the first time they've cleared the 200-yard mark since Dec. 16, 2018. 120 of those yards belonged to running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who averaged a staggering 5.5 yards per carry despite his longest run being just 15 yards, which speaks to the offensive line's consistency.

But with their hands full with Donald, the Falcons' offensive line will be truly tested.

The Falcons and Rams face off at SoFi Stadium at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

