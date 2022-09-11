WATCH: Marcus Mariota Scores First Falcons TD

The Marcus Mariota era is off to a fast start for the Atlanta Falcons.

The veteran quarterback, who signed with the Falcons this offseason after spending the last two years as a backup for the Las Vegas Raiders, has recorded his first touchdown in Atlanta.

Mariota ran in a quarterback sneak from two yards out to extend the Falcons' lead to 23-10 over the New Orleans Saints in the season opener.

Mariota was named a team captain on Saturday, an indication that he's already made a strong impression on the Falcons' locker room. Midway through the third quarter, Mariota is 15 of 23 for 160 yards and a fumble and has been crisp and accurate throughout the contest.

The 28-year-old Mariota was a day-one starter for the Tennessee Titans upon entering the league in 2015 as the No. 2 overall pick and reigning Heisman Trophy winner. He started games in each of his five seasons in Tennessee and led the team to a road playoff victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mariota was benched by the Titans in 2019, when he worked with now-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who was Tennessee's offensive coordinator at the time. Now reunited, the two are looking to prove that they've evolved for the better.

Considering how sharp Mariota's passes have looked and how impactful his legs have been, the pairing is off to a much better start than how the last one ended.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.