Falcons' Marcus Mariota Is Saints QB Jameis Winston's 'Biggest Fan'

Atlanta Falcons quarterback and former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota is starting off his tenure with the team Sunday in very similar fashion to when he started his career seven years ago.

In Mariota's first NFL start in 2015, he faced No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, Winston will quarterback the New Orleans Saints in Mariota's Falcons debut.

It's an unbelievable coincidence for the top two selections of the 2015 NFL Draft, who have forged a bond over the years.

"It's such an interesting story," Mariota said. "I got to know Jameis during the combine. We actually trained together out in Carlsbad, California. I've always told him 'I'm one of your biggest fans,' and I've always wished him well. Now that we're kind of going on these different paths and different journeys, that doesn't change for me.

Winston and Mariota have blazed similar but different trails as quarterbacks in the NFL. Like Mariota, Winston didn't stick around with his original team after his five-year contract was up. Instead, Winston found a home with the NFC South rival Saints and has waffled between being a starter and backup.

But now, the two friends are hoping to prove themselves as starters once again with their new opportunities.

"I'm excited to see him," Mariota said. "I always wish him the best. Going through our different paths, you always want to see someone like that be successful when given another opportunity."

For Falcons fans, they hope history will repeat itself Sunday. Mariota and Winston have faced off against one another twice in their careers, once in college and in their professional debut ... Mariota is 2-0 vs. Winston.

Mariota will look to make it 3-0 when the Falcons face the Saints Sunday at 1 p.m.

