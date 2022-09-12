Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Shares Thoughts on 'Tough' Loss vs. Saints

The Atlanta Falcons are picking themselves back up after yesterday's heartbreaking 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons led by 16 points midway through the fourth quarter, but another epic collapse followed, leading Atlanta to an 0-1 start on the season. While it isn't the way the Falcons wanted to start their season, quarterback Marcus Mariota is already beginning to look forward.

"It's tough. But, I think as an older player, and I think we got some older vets in this locker room, that understand the nature of the beast," Mariota said. "I don't think you've got to hang your head at all. It's early in the season. We'll find ways to improve. This team will continue to come together. I love playing with these guys; I think we've got a chance to be good."

Mariota has been through several types of teams throughout his seven-year career. As a member of the Tennessee Titans, he was part of a rebuild that eventually turned into a team that was one win away from the Super Bowl. And with the Las Vegas Raiders, he got a taste of what it was like to go from good to being great. But Mariota says that the story for this year's Falcons team has yet to be written.

"What's really cool about this team and what's really cool about the culture they're building here is it's just one day at a time," Mariota said. We're doing our best to stay present, finding ways to improve on what's going on at that moment."

The tone from Mariota was one of someone that was disappointed in the loss, but also recognized that the team will be able to take something positive from the game. It's the mindset Mariota has adopted since the team signed him in March.

"We're going to find ways to get better from this, and we're just going to take it one day at a time," Mariota said. "When things are rolling and we pick our heads up in December, I think we'll like where we're at."

While the loss is likely frustrating to the Falcons, it's easy to take the defeat and let it snowball into something worse. But as a leader of the team, Mariota knows it's his responsibility to maintain the culture and attitude of the team. And with the defending champion Los Angeles Rams on the schedule next week, he knows that the team will only tank its chances of winning if it beats itself up on things from the past.

