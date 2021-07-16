Falcons NFL Draft: Mocking A QB To Atlanta

When the Falcons were on the clock with the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, many fans thought a quarterback could head their way.

Eventually, Kyle Pitts became the heavy favorite and eventual selection, but the speculation that the Falcons could draft a quarterback that high was, at least in the minds of some, the beginning of the end of the Matt Ryan era in Atlanta.

At 36, Ryan is still a starting-caliber quarterback but his age is beginning to show. The Falcons haven't had a winning record since 2017.

READ MORE: Falcons Signing Pro Bowler Justin Houston Would Fix Mingo Cut

In Bleacher Report's Way-Too-Early 2022 Mock Draft, they fix that problem for the Falcons.

With the 10th pick in the draft, B/R mocks Ole Miss QB Matt Corral to the Falcons.

Corral is a natural thrower with a tight delivery, which creates easy velocity. The quarterback also has a good feel in the pocket with more than enough escapability to create in the running game or when he scrambles. Corral finished with 506 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Corral is the fourth quarterback off the board after Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler, North Carolina's Sam Howell and Liberty's Malik Willis.

Corral has a lot of potential to trend in either direction, up or down, in what is likely to be his final college season.

Last year, Corral impressed at Ole Miss, completing over 70 percent of his passes and 29 touchdowns in 10 games.

If Corral can take another step in the right direction this season, he could be a surefire Top 10 pick, and that's what Bleacher Report expects.

READ MORE: Pees & Q's: New D-Coordinator Has Falcons Answers

Corral is the highest-rated quarterback prospect in the SEC, which could also give him an edge as he faces many top-tier defenses in the country.

The one downside to his game has been his decision-making. Last season, Corral threw 14 interceptions and he's going to have to clean that up if he wants to impress teams in the Top 10 to take him.

However, given the need at the position in Atlanta, a quarterback cannot be out of the question, so we think it's a good idea to - in addition to watching every Falcons move, of course, as we will - keep an eye on Corral this season.

CONTINUE READING: Falcons & QB Malik Willis: 'The Next Michael Vick'?