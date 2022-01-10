Matt Ryan’s Future? Falcons QB Makes His Wish Clear

The new fad around the NFL is the quarterback offseason carousel. Tom Brady and Philip Rivers changed teams two years ago, and former Pro Bowl quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz were traded last year.

More quarterback changes are expected this offseason with potentially Aaron Rogers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson switching teams.

But Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan wants no part of that drama.

"I want to be here. I believe in this team. I think the coaching staff did a great job. I'm really fortunate to have been here as long as I have," said Ryan after Sunday's 30-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints. "But I'm optimistic, I really am and I want to be here.

"I feel good about this group of guys, coaching staff, everybody -- the direction that it's going. I really think we're going to make improvements this offseason and continue to grow as a team and be better than we were this year."

Ryan has two years remaining on his contract and will turn 37 in May. The play of even the best quarterbacks (not named Tom Brady) typically begins to decline during the late thirties. In 2021, Ryan arguably had his worst statistical season since 2010, finishing with 3,968 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.

Despite one extra game with the 17-game schedule, Ryan snapped his 10-year 4,000-plus passing yards streak. His 20 passing scores was also tied for his fewest in a season since his rookie campaign in 2008.

But Ryan had to overcome a lot this season and still led the Falcons to seven wins. Atlanta traded Julio Jones during the summer and then lost Calvin Ridley on Halloween for the rest of the season. The Falcons offensive line also continued to struggle, and Atlanta was ranked near the bottom of the league in rushing yards per game.

Even with the emergence of rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Russell Gage, things were uncomfortable for Ryan most of the year.

The Atlanta fan base might not like putting off its future quarterback plan another season, but after not drafting a QB at No. 4 last April, it probably makes the most sense to do the same again this year. The early indication is this year's quarterback class is not as strong as last season's, and the Falcons need to dedicate as many draft picks as possible to fixing the defense, continuing to improve the offensive line and adding more weapons at wide receiver and running back.

Still, the decision of what the Falcons do at any position, including quarterback, is not up to Ryan. He admitted in his postgame press conference Sunday that he's been given no assurance that he will be back next year.

"No, we haven't talked about it," said Ryan. "We've been playing the season and doing those kinds of things and going through game plans week to week. I also know that every year is different. That's the nature of this league. But I feel good about it. I really do."

A report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen may give Falcons fans hoping Ryan returns some confidence. Mortensen reported Sunday afternoon before the game that Falcons coach Arthur Smith "has made it clear to owner Arthur Blank and general manager Terry Fontenot" that he wants Ryan to return in 2022.

But Smith appeared visibly frustrated from that report during his postgame press conference.

"There is not a football decision that's made with the Atlanta Falcons without Terry Fontenot and myself collaborating," said Smith. "That's just absolute nonsense."

What Smith and Fontenot decide to do at quarterback will be the focus of the Atlanta offseason until something more definitive than Ryan's words or an ESPN report surfaces.