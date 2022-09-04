Could Falcons Matt Ryan Trade Lead to Colts Super Bowl Title?

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is gearing up for his 15th NFL season, but his first one with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Falcons traded Ryan earlier in the offseason to the Colts for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (which became linebacker DeAngelo Malone), sending both teams into two different directions.

The move came after the Falcons attempted and failed to trade for Deshaun Watson, which forced Ryan to explore other options. He found an opportunity in Indianapolis after the Colts traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

The Colts nearly made the playoffs last year, but due to Wentz's struggles at the end of the season, Indianapolis spent the postseason on the couch. However, NFL analyst Lance Zierlein believes the Colts can hoist the Lombardi Trophy with Ryan under center.

"Matt Ryan breathes life into Indy's passing game and exorcises Super Bowl demons while the Colts' defensive front swarms the Rams for a convincing title triumph," Zierlein writes.

If Ryan helps lead the Colts to their first Super Bowl title in 17 years this season, it will mark the second straight year where an offseason trade for a quarterback parlayed into a championship. Last year, the Detroit Lions traded longtime quarterback and former Georgia Bulldog Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, who beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Ryan might make the Colts better than they were a year ago, but seeing them winning the Super Bowl still feels like a bit of a stretch. However, in the NFL, anything can happen ... even a Ryan Super Bowl victory outside Atlanta.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.