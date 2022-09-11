Why Can't The Atlanta Falcons Hold a Lead?

The Atlanta Falcons are left scratching their heads after a 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons looked like the dominant team through three quarters, but the team couldn't be the one in front once the clock hit triple zero at the end. Kicker Younghoe Koo had a chance to knock down a 63-yard field goal at the end, but the game-winning attempt was blocked.

For Falcons fans, it's a feeling all too familiar.

Since their infamous 28-3 loss in Super Bowl LI, the Falcons have lost six games in which the team has led by multiple scores.

It's been six seasons since the team lost the Super Bowl, and even though the personnel changes year-to-year, why do the Falcons continue to lose in this fashion?

While all of these losses happening to the same franchise happen to be coincidences, each of the defeats have a similarity ... missed opportunities.

Had Koo kicked the ball through the uprights at the end of the game, this conversation probably would have been reserved for a different day. But the fact the Falcons had to rely on four scoring drives to end in three points instead of seven led to the team's defeat. Had one of these drives ended in a touchdown rather than a field goal, Atlanta wins.

In the middle of the third quarter, the Falcons held a 23-10 lead and began driving into the red zone. Quarterback Marcus Mariota fumbled the ball on the 5-yard line, preventing Atlanta from scoring. Had the Falcons kept the football in their hands and pushed the ball forward five more yards, Atlanta wins.

The offense failing to connect on all of their opportunities contributes to today's loss, but the defense is equally at fault.

The Falcons defense allowed nine plays of 15+ yards in the fourth quarter alone. After playing inspired football for the first three quarters, that passion appeared to vanish in the final minutes. Another common thread in all of these losses is the discipline, or lack thereof. Had the Falcons not allowed all of these big plays, Atlanta wins.

The Falcons have a tendency to take their foot off the gas in games like this, and it's a bad habit that needed to stop years ago. Yet, here we are again.

The Falcons had so much going their way to take a double-digit lead late. It's a shame that they lost considering they did enough to beat the Saints, but they also did enough to beat themselves.

The Falcons will look to bounce back next week against the Los Angeles Rams on the west coast. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.