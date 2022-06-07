Atlanta Native Pacman Jones Celebrates Son's Ohio State Offer

Adam "Pacman" Jones grew up in Atlanta and attended Westlake High School, one of the most revered high school football programs in the city.

After his days in Atlanta, Jones turned it into a successful three years at the University of West Virginia and a 12-year NFL career.

While his career enjoyed a lot of success, it was also mired in controversy.

In 2007, Jones was suspended for violating the NFL player conduct policy and by 2009, Jones was out of the league.

During that year he was out of the NFL, his college friend Chris Henry, a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, passed away in the middle of the season.

The next season, Jones returned to the NFL and signed with his best friend's team, the Bengals.

Jones turned his career around and enjoyed eight seasons with the Bengals and continued to stay close with Henry's family, ultimately adopting his kids in 2021.

One of those kids, Chris Jr., received an offer to play college football at Ohio State as a wide receiver in the Class of 2026.

Henry Jr. is only the second player to receive an offer from Ohio State in the Class of 2026. Defensive end Tyler Atkinson received his offer earlier this year.

Jones is often seen in a negative light based on the mistakes he made throughout his career, but it is heartwarming to see that he is making a positive difference in the lives of others after moving on from the NFL.