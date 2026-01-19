Broncos Sign Former Falcons QB After Bo Nix Injury News

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Ben DiNucci is heading to the playoffs. The Denver Broncos signed him to their practice squad on Sunday afternoon after the news emerged that starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle in Saturday night’s Divisional Round.

The Broncos are signing veteran QB Ben DiNucci, source tells @MooseOnAir, @BMac_SportsTalk and me. DiNucci was on the Broncos practice squad in 2023 and knows Denver's offense well. Denver gets some help behind Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger for the AFC title game. @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/2ZN8BkMkr5 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 18, 2026

Nix will not return this season, and the Broncos will turn to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Sam Ehlinger is the third quarterback on the roster. The Broncos will host the New England Patriots next weekend in the AFC Championship game, with a chance to go to Super Bowl LX.

The Falcons originally signed the journeyman quarterback ahead of their final preseason game of the summer to play the role of the fourth quarterback after Emory Jones was injured. His time in Atlanta was short-lived, and the Falcons waived him less than a week later.

DiNucci, a former seventh-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, has bounced around the NFL over the course of his short career. Before Atlanta, his last time with an NFL franchise was with the New Orleans Saints, who carried him on their roster from December 10, 2024, to April 29, 2025, when they released him after drafting Tyler Shough.

He has made other NFL stops with the Buffalo Bills (2024), Denver Broncos (2023), and the Cowboys (2020-2021). He has one career start over three games, all in 2020 with the Cowboys, where he completed 23-of-43 passes for 219 yards.

DiNucci’s last significant playing time came in 2023, when he played for the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL. He led the league in passing with 2,671 yards. He completed 242-of-374 passes with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while leading the Sea Dragons to a 7-3 record and a spot in the XFL playoffs.

He parlayed that strong season into his ‘futures’ deals in the NFL, but has not made it off of a practice squad.

After he departed from the Falcons in August, he took a new role outside of the NFL as a broadcaster with CBS. He made his debut in the Bucknell and Air Force game just a few days later.

It is unlikely that he will see any action, but he will serve as an emergency third quarterback for the Broncos in one of their most important games in the last decade.