Falcons Name 12 to Practice Squad, Including Georgia Bulldogs Ex Justin Shaffer

The Atlanta Falcons are busy today crafting the practice squad after dwindling the team down from 80 to 53 on Tuesday.

Out of the 27 cuts the team made Tuesday, the team brought a number of those back for the team's practice squad.

Here's a look at who the Falcons brought back ...

TE MyCole Pruitt

WR Cameron Batson

DB Teez Tabor

WR Josh Ali

OL Justin Shaffer

RB Caleb Huntley

DT Derrick Tangelo

OLB Jordan Brailford

CB Matt Hankins

OT Tyler Vrabel

OL Ryan Neuzil

WR Frank Darby

Out of all the names on the list, the one that stands out the most is Justin Shaffer, one of the team's sixth-round picks from Georgia. Shaffer was the only draft pick who did not make the initial 53-man roster.

Shaffer struggled to adapt to the NFL speed, and the team opted to keep second-year pro Jalen Mayfield and free agent signee Elijah Wilkinson to man the left guard spot. However, the team has enough hope in him to invest in a spot on the practice squad, so we'll see if he can grow from there onto the main roster.

Another noteworthy addition to the practice squad is running back Caleb Huntley, who played really well in the team's final preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, the running back room was too crowded to keep all of the players the team wanted and Huntley was the casualty. However, with Huntley on the practice squad, there's still hope that he can contribute in the future.

