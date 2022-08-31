Skip to main content
Falcons Name 12 to Practice Squad, Including Georgia Bulldogs Ex Justin Shaffer

Falcons Name 12 to Practice Squad, Including Georgia Bulldogs Ex Justin Shaffer

Some players who were once cut by the team are back.

The Atlanta Falcons are busy today crafting the practice squad after dwindling the team down from 80 to 53 on Tuesday.

Out of the 27 cuts the team made Tuesday, the team brought a number of those back for the team's practice squad.

Here's a look at who the Falcons brought back ...

TE MyCole Pruitt

WR Cameron Batson

DB Teez Tabor

WR Josh Ali

OL Justin Shaffer

RB Caleb Huntley

DT Derrick Tangelo

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Chuma Edoga

Falcons Claim Atlanta Native Chuma Edoga Off Waivers; O-Line Shakeup?

The Falcons add an offensive lineman.

By Jeremy Brener
Jared Bernhardt

Falcons 53-Man Roster: Will Atlanta Keep Its 6 Wide Receivers?

The team is keeping six wide receivers, but will that change?

By Jeremy Brener
ccaca8faa924494cb8072fb717859753-e1661637663604

Falcons 53-Man Roster: 6 Biggest Surprises After Cut Day

Atlanta trimmed its roster from 80 to 53 on Tuesday.

By Daniel Flick

OLB Jordan Brailford

CB Matt Hankins

OT Tyler Vrabel

OL Ryan Neuzil

WR Frank Darby

Out of all the names on the list, the one that stands out the most is Justin Shaffer, one of the team's sixth-round picks from Georgia. Shaffer was the only draft pick who did not make the initial 53-man roster.

Shaffer struggled to adapt to the NFL speed, and the team opted to keep second-year pro Jalen Mayfield and free agent signee Elijah Wilkinson to man the left guard spot. However, the team has enough hope in him to invest in a spot on the practice squad, so we'll see if he can grow from there onto the main roster.

Another noteworthy addition to the practice squad is running back Caleb Huntley, who played really well in the team's final preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, the running back room was too crowded to keep all of the players the team wanted and Huntley was the casualty. However, with Huntley on the practice squad, there's still hope that he can contribute in the future.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Chuma Edoga
News

Falcons Claim Atlanta Native Chuma Edoga Off Waivers; O-Line Shakeup?

By Jeremy Brener
Jared Bernhardt
News

Falcons 53-Man Roster: Will Atlanta Keep Its 6 Wide Receivers?

By Jeremy Brener
ccaca8faa924494cb8072fb717859753-e1661637663604
News

Falcons 53-Man Roster: 6 Biggest Surprises After Cut Day

By Daniel Flick
Jared Bernhardt
News

Did Falcons Preseason Star Jared Bernhardt Make Roster?

By Daniel Flick
c61b95cb92e54fd681800b0e4885c906
News

Falcons Reveal Initial 53-Man Roster: Who Made The Team?

By Jeremy Brener
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
News

Saints Trade DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Won't Play Week 1 vs. Falcons

By Jeremy Brener
mariah ridley
News

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley, Grammy Winner Mariah Carey Targeted in Atlanta Gang Robbery

By Falcon Report Staff
Anthony Firkser
News

Falcons 53-Man Roster Moves: 27 Players Waived, Including TE Anthony Firkser

By Jeremy Brener