Help Wanted: Atlanta's 3 Best WR Options

The Falcons still need to add some receivers for Marcus Mariota.

With Marcus Mariota officially on board, the Atlanta Falcons now have the challenge of putting together a roster to support the quarterback.

Marcus Mariota Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Russell Gage Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Calvin Ridley

And after an offseason that saw the departure of Russell Gage and the suspension of Calvin Ridley, the Falcons need to make a move.

Three players who could still be in play for the Falcons.

DAY 1 NFL DRAFT TARGET, GARRETT WILSON (OHIO STATE)

Wilson has become one of the more popular mock draft options for the Falcons, and would come in expected to be a true No. 1 receiver from Day 1.

Starting your draft class with Wilson sets a tone that the Falcons value athleticism, talent and addressing needs. Wilson checks off every single box with the No. 8 pick.

FREE-AGENT, JARVIS LANDRY

To say the Falcons offense has been hurt by a lack of leaders on the roster would be an understatement.

Jarvis Landry brings leadership, passion, and reliability.

Landry is swapping out agents at the moment, so having him sign right away might not happen. But he's already visited the Falcons and if they play the waiting game, Landry might recognize that Atlanta is his best destination to succeed.

The talent would never be in question. The real question would be whether Atlanta would pay what Landry is seeking.

Jarvis Landry Garrett Wilson Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Deshaun Watson

DAY 2 NFL DRAFT TARGET, CHRISTIAN WATSON (NORTH DAKOTA STATE)

After striking out on a different Watson earlier this month, the Falcons might want to look at another one next month.

Watson might be one of the best kept secrets in the draft, considering the fact he played at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.

Watson caught 43 passes for 800 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season at NDSU, all career-highs.

He's a proven winner and he's played with an NFL-caliber quarterback (Trey Lance) in college.

Oh, and the fact Watson is 6-4, ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and was the best receiver on the field at the Senior Bowl helps the drive to add him to the Falcons roster in this year's NFL Draft.