Skip to main content

QB Deshaun Watson Reveals ‘Perfect’ Reason For Trade to Browns Over Falcons

Deshaun Watson shocked everyone with his decision to join Cleveland over the Atlanta Falcons. But the star quarterback said his contract had nothing to do with his decision.

The Cleveland Browns introduced Deshaun Watson as their new starting quarterback Friday afternoon. The Browns spent the majority of the 30-minute press conference defending their acquisition of Watson — who is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct.

MTg4MzIwNDY4Njg2NjExOTg3

Deshaun Watson

MTg4MzIwNDY4OTU1MTEyNjY3

Deshaun Watson

USATSI_11776618

Deshaun Watson

But outside of the legal woes, three other teams wished they were the franchise introducing Watson.

Before waiving his no-trade clause to join the Browns on March 18, the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints met with Watson in hopes of landing the three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback.

Watson cited football reasons for his decision to join the Browns. Not the five-year $230 million fully guaranteed contract he received from Cleveland. 

"For me, I knew Cleveland was the best situation from a football standpoint, family and community atmosphere," Watson said. "Once I got to meet these guys [Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski], there was a connection. I knew this was the perfect situation for me to get a fresh start and to win some Super Bowls."

The Browns were the first of four teams to be ruled out of the running for Watson. Per Browns' owner Jimmy Haslam, Watson originally rejected Cleveland due to the weather and being far away from his family in Gainesville, GA.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

patterson jack jag
Play

Where Are Falcons on NFL's List of Salaries Paid to Injured Players?

Injuries are a part of the game and the business of football. But some teams paid quite a bit more than others in 2021

By Timm Hamm25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago
Jarvis Landry
Play

Falcons NFL Free Agent Target Jarvis Landry Fires Agent

According to a report, free-agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry ended his agreement with Klutch Sports agent Damarius Bilbo.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
malik sam
Play

QB Malik Willis: ‘You’ll Love Him!’ Says Sam Ponder of Falcons Draft Target

“After spending the last two days with and around Malik, I know one thing for sure …” Ponder tweeted. “His NFL teammates/fans will absolutely LOVE him.”

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
21 hours ago

The Falcons were the leading candidate to land Watson given his desire to be closer to home and play in warm weather.

"I did not know about the contract until I told my agent that I wanted to be a Cleveland Brown," Watson said. "That was secondary. I necessarily did not turn them down. The media was rushing me to make a decision. And I wasn't comfortable making a decision [at the moment]."

Deshaun Watson Atlanta Falcons

Deshaun Watson

houston-texans-deshaun-watson-atlanta-falcons

Deshaun Watson

GettyImages-1074696606-775x465

Deshaun Watson

Teams in the running for Watson shifted to their contingency plan once the Browns acquired the star quarterback. The Saints signed Jameis Winston to a two-year contract while Sam Darnold will likely remain the starting quarterback for the Panthers.

The most significant ramification took place in Atlanta. Their failed pursuit led to the Falcons trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts and signing Marcus Mariota Monday afternoon.

As for Watson's former team, the Houston Texans are optimistic that Davis Mills can fill the void under center. But the Texans could still add a quarterback via free agency or the draft.

Watson played four seasons for the Texans before missing the entire 2021 campaign. Houston drafted Watson with the No. 12 pick in 2017. In 54 career games played, Watson threw for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts.

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

patterson jack jag
News

Where Are Falcons on NFL's List of Salaries Paid to Injured Players?

By Timm Hamm25 minutes ago
Jarvis Landry
News

Falcons NFL Free Agent Target Jarvis Landry Fires Agent

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
malik sam
News

QB Malik Willis: ‘You’ll Love Him!’ Says Sam Ponder of Falcons Draft Target

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
mariota
News

Marcus Mariota Reveals New Number For Falcons

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
travon walker point
News

Falcons LOOK: Georgia's Travon Walker Reveals Truth About Social Media Account

By Greg Patuto21 hours ago
Matt Ryan NFC Offensive Player of the Week
News

Atlanta Club Throwing Matt Ryan 'Going Away' Party After Trade to Colts

By Falcon Report Staff21 hours ago
Matt-Ryan-Julio-Jones-Falcons-1200x675
News

Terrell Owens Pokes at Matt Ryan: ‘Julio Jones Made' Falcons QB Matt Ryan

By Greg Patuto22 hours ago
WATCH: Matt Ryan, Drew Brees both returning in time to extend longest-running QB matchup
News

Matt Ryan Trade To Colts: Falcons Explain Financial Burden

By Coty Davis23 hours ago