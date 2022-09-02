Drake London’s status for the Atlanta Falcons' regular season opener could be the difference in a win or a loss. The rookie receiver has missed the past three weeks due to a lingering knee injury.

Atlanta is looking for a No. 2 weapon to pair along with second-year tight end Kyle Pitts. Throughout training camp, London made strides in terms of route-running and the ability to create separation.

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has taken notice of London’s work ethic and willingness to improve on the little details. What began as a process during OTAs has now translated into consistency as regular season approaches.

“Our rapport is great. I think that stems from a lot of the reps that we had in OTAs and the beginning of training camp," Mariota said. "We've got a good feel, we've got good chemistry. When we get out there, it's just going to be like riding a bike. We're going to trust that, and trust everything that we've done to this point.”

As the first receiver taken in April’s draft, expectations are high for London entering his rookie season. During his final season at USC, London led all FBS receivers in contested catches with 19.

London was limited to eight games in 2021 after suffering a fractured ankle in the Trojans’ win over the Arizona Wildcats. He finished the year with 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns.

The ankle injury has yet to hamper London’s progression in training camp. Mariota said one of the biggest assets to the 6-5, 210-pound receiver’s game is his knowledge of the position.

Within days of being drafted, London engulfed himself in the playbook.

Mariota can see a veteran presence in London's play style despite barely taking a professional rep.

“In terms of the mental part of it, he's been studying, he's been around, so I'm not worried about that,” Mariota said. “I think physically, if he's feeling great, he can be somebody that we lean on"

The hope is London will alleviate pressure off Pitts in terms of the passing game. Pitts, Atlanta’s first-round pick in 2021, finished his rookie campaign with 68 catches for 1,068 yards and a touchdown. He was one of two Atlanta players to record over 60 catches and 700 receiving yards last fall.

This offseason, Atlanta lost receiver Russell Gage to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers via free agency. The Falcons are also looking for a consistent No. 1 receiver on the outside to replace All-Pro Julio Jones long-term following his departure from the program last offseason.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith has been optimistic with London’s rehab, but will not put a timetable on when the rookie pass-catcher is expected to return. That said, Smith did not officially rule out London for the season opener at home.

Said Smith: “We're excited about Drake's progress, and we'll see where it goes."

The Falcons face the New Orleans Saints a week from Sunday to kick off the regular season.

