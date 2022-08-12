WATCH: Falcons WR Drake London Makes First Big NFL Catch

A lot of anticipation has built up for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London since he was taken with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft less than four months ago.

And the excitement and anticipation is only building up after his first NFL catch.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota went into a play-action pass and found his rookie wideout flying from the other side of the field to help him complete a 24-yard gain.

The catch helped the Falcons advance further down the field and gained the first down despite a 10-yard penalty on the previous snap.

London is expected to make several big plays like this one during the season.

Atlanta lost a pair of talented wideouts in back-to-back years, which began by trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans in 2021. In March, the NFL indefinitely suspended the Falcons' top receiver in Calvin Ridley for illegal betting. With those two gone, London finds himself at the top of the depth chart ... or at least he will before the start of the season.

London notched 2,153 yards on 160 catches to go along with 15 touchdowns during his three-year stint with the USC Trojans.

He's expected to be Mariota's top target this season along with tight end Kyle Pitts and former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Bryan Edwards, who is sitting out of tonight's game as a precaution.

The Falcons would end up scoring on the drive to tie the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter.