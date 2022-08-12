Skip to main content

WATCH: Falcons WR Drake London Makes First Big NFL Catch

The Falcons rookie comes up with a big catch in the first quarter.

A lot of anticipation has built up for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London since he was taken with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft less than four months ago.

And the excitement and anticipation is only building up after his first NFL catch.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota went into a play-action pass and found his rookie wideout flying from the other side of the field to help him complete a 24-yard gain.

The catch helped the Falcons advance further down the field and gained the first down despite a 10-yard penalty on the previous snap.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Marcus Mariota
Play

Falcons 7, Lions 7: Marcus Mariota Runs For First Atlanta TD

The Falcons and Lions meet tonight in the preseason opener.

By Falcon Report Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
edwards
Play

Falcons GAMEDAY: 5 Veterans, 1 Rookie OUT vs. Lions

Who's staying in street clothes for the preseason opener?

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
1 hour ago
GettyImages-120516653
Play

Falcons Legend Deion Sanders Belittles NFL Hall of Fame

No more Gold Jacket for Sanders?

By Daniel Flick4 hours ago
4 hours ago

London is expected to make several big plays like this one during the season.

Atlanta lost a pair of talented wideouts in back-to-back years, which began by trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans in 2021. In March, the NFL indefinitely suspended the Falcons' top receiver in Calvin Ridley for illegal betting. With those two gone, London finds himself at the top of the depth chart ... or at least he will before the start of the season.

London notched 2,153 yards on 160 catches to go along with 15 touchdowns during his three-year stint with the USC Trojans.

He's expected to be Mariota's top target this season along with tight end Kyle Pitts and former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Bryan Edwards, who is sitting out of tonight's game as a precaution.

The Falcons would end up scoring on the drive to tie the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter.

Marcus Mariota
News

Falcons 7, Lions 7: Marcus Mariota Runs For First Atlanta TD

By Falcon Report Staff1 hour ago
edwards
News

Falcons GAMEDAY: 5 Veterans, 1 Rookie OUT vs. Lions

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
GettyImages-120516653
News

Falcons Legend Deion Sanders Belittles NFL Hall of Fame

By Daniel Flick4 hours ago
Younghoe Koo Game vs. New York Giants
News

WATCH: Fan Travels Thousands of Miles to Meet Falcons Player

By Falcon Report Staff5 hours ago
Vick
News

Which QB Should Falcons Start? Michael Vick Weighs In

By Jeremy Brener11 hours ago
usa_today_18768074.0
News

Falcons vs. Lions Preseason: How To Watch, Preview, Odds

By Coty DavisAug 11, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
usatsi_16966842_168388561_lowres
News

Falcons EXCLUSIVE NFL Draft: Atlanta Scouting Top FCS Pass Rusher?

By Daniel FlickAug 11, 2022 2:51 PM EDT
Tyler Allgeier
News

Falcons vs. Lions Preview: 3 Things to Watch For Atlanta Rookies

By Arnav SharmaAug 11, 2022 12:39 PM EDT