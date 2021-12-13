Resurgent Running Game Saves Falcons ... For Now

The Atlanta Falcons rushed for 128 yards against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14.

Sunday's showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers matched two former NFL MVP winners in Matt Ryan and Cam Newton. It was the first pair of NFL MVP winners squaring off since Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in Week 2.

But it's been five years since Ryan won MVP and six years for Newton. That's an eternity by NFL standards.

Now 36 years old, Ryan is still good but not an elite quarterback. Newton has showed flashes of his former self since rejoining the Panthers a month ago, but he's also not the same player he was a half decade ago.

So it should come as little surprise that the team that ran the ball better and remained committed to the running game won Sunday's matchup.

That was the Falcons, who rushed for 128 yards in the 29-21 victory. Atlanta has gained at least 120 yards on the ground in three straight games, going 2-1 during that stretch.

With the lack of a consistent receiving core for Ryan this season, a resurgent running game has been key. This recent "run" of success started with Cordarrelle Patterson returning from injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 28. Patterson rushed for a career-high 108 yards, with 6.8 yards per carry, and two touchdowns in that affair.

Patterson averaged 6.0 yards per rush again last week versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game that the Falcons arguably should have ran more. Atlanta averaged 5.3 yards per carry as a team but only had 23 attempts. There was little commitment to the ground attack despite it working and its potential to keep Tom Brady along the sidelines.

Sunday was different. While the Falcons only averaged 3.6 yards per rush, Atlanta still called more runs than passes. The Falcons stayed committed to the ground game with a season-high 36 rushing attempts. Patterson led Atlanta with 16 carries while veteran Mike Davis had 11 rushes. It was the first time since Week 5 that Davis had at least 10 carries in a game.

Ryan only dropped back to pass 28 times Sunday. It was the first time the Falcons ran more than they passed in a game this season.

Thanks to the change in offensive play calling, the Falcons posted their second-best time of possession mark of the season too.

Now, the bad news is the resurgent running game hasn't led to a surplus of points. The Falcons have scored more than two offensive touchdowns in just one of their last five games.

But without top wide receiver Calvin Ridley, the Falcons are short on playmakers in the passing game, and that's even with the recent breakout of Russell Gage. Ryan has thrown for at least 200 passing yards in just one of the last five contests. Atlanta's passing attack can't be counted upon to lead the Falcons to the postseason.

Especially not on its own. Not only do the Falcons not have the weapons for Ryan, but Atlanta's pass blocking has struggled for a great part of the year.

A running game helps in that area, though, as defense lines can't rush Ryan as effectively when the Falcons are running 30 times per game. Plus, controlling the ball as Atlanta did Sunday protects the Falcons defense too.

It was pretty clear last week that Atlanta's path to the postseason was on the ground. But three games officially marks it as a trend.

Arthur Smith staying committed to the ground game is the key to the Falcons improving to .500 once again and making a push to the playoffs.