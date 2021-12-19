Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    WATCH: Falcons Force Fumble on Opening Kickoff

    The Falcons are starting off on the right foot against the 49ers.
    It didn't take long for a play to be made in the game between the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers.

    49ers running back JaMychal Hasty returned the opening kickoff, but Falcons running back Qadree Ollison jarred the ball loose and forced a fumble which was recovered by rookie safety Richie Grant.

    It's the first forced fumble in Ollison's career and first fumble recovery in Grant's career.

    The Falcons offense got a start deep into 49ers' territory and nearly scored on 1st & goal at the 1-yard line by running back Cordarrelle Patterson, but the play was reviewed and overturned.

    The Falcons couldn't get in on second or third down, which led to 4th & goal at the 1-yard line. The Falcons opted to throw on 4th down to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, but the 49ers got another stop, keeping the Falcons out of the end zone.

    The team got off to a very strong start but failed to fully take advantage and could have had a lot of momentum swing in their favor.

    Despite failing with Patterson to score on 1st and 3rd down, it was a surprise that head coach Arthur Smith and the offense decided to pass on 4th down.

    If the Falcons are going to win today's contest, utilizing Patterson is a big key. They will also have to stop Patterson's 49ers' counterpart Deebo Samuel, who is incredibly dynamic in the run and pass game.

    The Falcons and 49ers are scoreless in the middle of the first quarter.

