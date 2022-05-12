The Saints will be on the road in Week 1 to take on a familiar NFC South foe.

The NFL Schedule won't be officially released until 7 p.m. CT tonight, but we have already got some leaks for the Saints. According to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, New Orleans will open the season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. In fact, he's leaked a lot of the team's schedule. You can catch up with all of that in our tracker.

The league kicks off their season on Thursday, Sep. 8, and the slew of Sunday action starts on Sep. 11. That'll be when these two NFC South rivals play in a rematch of last season's regular season finale which saw the Saints dominate but come up short in their bid for the postseason.

It's about as exciting as it gets for New Orleans, as this will be the third time since 2013 that these two open the season against each other.

