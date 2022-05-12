Saints to Open Season at Falcons
The NFL Schedule won't be officially released until 7 p.m. CT tonight, but we have already got some leaks for the Saints. According to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, New Orleans will open the season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. In fact, he's leaked a lot of the team's schedule. You can catch up with all of that in our tracker.
The league kicks off their season on Thursday, Sep. 8, and the slew of Sunday action starts on Sep. 11. That'll be when these two NFC South rivals play in a rematch of last season's regular season finale which saw the Saints dominate but come up short in their bid for the postseason.
It's about as exciting as it gets for New Orleans, as this will be the third time since 2013 that these two open the season against each other.
Read More
Read More Saints News
- Drew Brees Continues to Expand His Business Portfolio
- Saints Primetime Games Prediction for 2022
- Previewing the Saints Undrafted Rookie Class
- Saints Post-Draft Free Agent Possibilities
- Saints 2022 UDFA Profile: Smoke Monday
- Saints 2022 UDFA Profile: Lucas Krull
- Saints 2022 UDFA Profile: Abram Smith
- Saints 2022 Draft Pick Profile: Jordan Jackson
- Saints First-Round Pick Chris Olave Works Out With Michael Thomas
- Tyrann Mathieu: "I Knew Where I Wanted to Be"
- Saints to Play Vikings in London
- Looking at the May NFL Calendar for the Saints
- Saints Offseason Workout Program Dates Revealed