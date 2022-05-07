Skip to main content

NFL Schedule: How Much Will Falcons Travel in 2022?

The Falcons are hitting the road near and far this season.

The NFL Schedule is set to release throughout the week, and the Atlanta Falcons are planning their travel itinerary this season. 

How does the scheduling format work?

Six games are made up from their NFC South opponents (home and away). Four are against teams from another division within the conference (rotating three-year cycle), with four being played against teams from an AFC division (rotating four-year cycle). Two games are played within NFC, based on the standings of the prior year. And finally one game will be played against an AFC team, also based on the prior year.

Good news: Atlanta will have nine home games because in the first season of the 17-game format, the Falcons had nine on the road.

Since Atlanta finished third in the NFC South, it will play the third-place schedule.

The 2022 opponents:

Home: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears.

Road: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders

The team will take their annual trips to Tampa, Carolina and New Orleans, but also have a couple trips to the midwest, and even two trips to visit the Rams and Seahawks on the west coast.

According to ESPN, the Falcons will be traveling 15,648 miles, ranking 21st amongst NFL teams.

The NFL schedule will be released in pieces throughout the week and fully released Thursday night at 8 p.m.

