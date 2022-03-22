Malik Willis put on a show during his Pro-Day at Liberty University, and the Atlanta Falcons should have every reason to consider drafting the quarterback prospect.

The Atlanta Falcons could draft a quarterback with their top selection entering the 2022 NFL Draft for the first time since 2008 when the team selected Matt Ryan.

Monday afternoon, the Falcons traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2022 third-round pick. Atlanta signed Marcus Mariota to replace Ryan's services for the upcoming 2022 campaign. But the Falcons will be on the market for a long-term plan at quarterback. And Atlanta could find Ryan's successor in Georgia native Malik Willis.

Malik Willis Malik Willis Matt Ryan

Willis held his Pro Day at Liberty University on Tuesday, and he gave the Falcons scouting staff every reason to draft him with their No. 8 selection.

Willis established himself as arguably the best quarterback of the draft due to his athleticism as a dual-threat quarterback. But Willis' arm strength stole the show at Liberty Indoor Practice Facility. ESPN's Mel Kiper compared Willis to Falcons legend Michael Vick.

"When you look at his talent, he's a right-handed version of Michael Vick," Kiper said on ESPN's This Just In. "He is so deceptive with his strength and quickness to go along with that rocket arm."

Kiper had Willis going to the Pittsburgh Steelers in his latest Mock Draft at pick No. 20. But given his continuous rising stock, the Falcons could be one of several teams who could take Willis prior to the Steelers' draft selection.

Malik Willis Malik Willis Malik Willis

Willis confirmed that the Falcons interviewed him at the NFL Combine along with the Carolina Panthers — who currently holds the No. 6 pick entering the draft.

During his senior season, Willis led the Flames to an 8-5 record in 2021. He threw for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns. Willis also rushed for 878 yards for 13 touchdowns on the ground.