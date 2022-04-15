NFL Draft: 3 Prospects Falcons Could Target in a Trade Down

Following a 7-10 season, the Atlanta Falcons are slated to pick 8th overall in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, the team is reportedly not married to that idea.

Could Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson be the pick if Atlanta stays at pick 8? Garrett Wilson Garrett Wilson

In NFL Network’s latest mock draft, it was revealed that Atlanta “will likely shop” the 8th pick. The network cited the Falcons’ “abundance of needs,” though stated the team has to select a wide receiver at some point. The mock has Atlanta selecting Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson with the 8th pick.

Should the team trade down, there are plenty of other options, be it pass catchers, quarterbacks, or defenders. Who exactly could the Falcons be targeting in a trade down? Let’s examine the situation.

Treylon Burks

The 6-3, 225-pound wideout from the University of Arkansas is well-regarded as a versatile, playmaking prospect with considerable upside. Burks’ size-speed combination matched with his prowess after the catch is largely similar to current Tennessee Titans WR AJ Brown, who thrived under current Falcons head coach Arthur Smith in 2019 and 2020, posting consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start his career.

Burks totaled over 66 receptions, 11 receiving TDs, and over 1,100 yards in 2021. He can align inside and outside, while also playing snaps in the backfield (eight carries for 114 yards as a junior).

Desmond Ridder

No quarterback has seen their stock rise more during the draft process than Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder. After going 44-6 in four seasons for the Bearcats, Ridder still had plenty of doubters, in large part due to his sporadic ball placement. However, Ridder, who has been praised for his leadership and intelligence, is climbing to potential top-20 pick status.

The Falcons had a strong presence at Ridder’s games and sent 12 members of the organization to his pro day, including Smith, general manager Terry Fontenot, offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, and quarterbacks coach Charles London. With Matt Ryan no longer a part of the organization, the Falcons are searching for a long-term solution at QB for the first time since 2008; Ridder has the talent to be that guy.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Desmond Ridder Jordan Davis Treylon Burks

Jordan Davis

At 6-6, 340-pounds, Davis is ridiculously athletic and has more pass rush upside than many give him credit for. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees largely runs a 3-4 scheme, and adding the 2022 draft class’s premier run-stuffing nose tackle would do wonders for a defense that ranked 27th in rushing yards allowed per game.

Pairing Davis with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett would take the Falcons’ defensive line to another level. Not only would Davis free up space for Jarrett by taking on double teams, but he’d also allow linebackers Deion Jones and Mykal Walker to flow downhill and play clean more often than they did in 2021.