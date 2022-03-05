The quarterbacks and wide receivers have been posting blazing times in the 40-yard dash in the 2022 NFL scouting combine. But on Saturday, defensive lineman Jordan Davis added his name to the conversation.

Georgia’s 341-pound lineman clocked a 4.82 second unofficial time—that was later changed to 4.78 officially—in the event, which caught some by surprise and caught the attention of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“4.8 40 is fast. 4.8 40 @ 341lbs is holy s---fast. Great run big man, can’t wait to see you wreak havoc!!” Johnson said on Twitter.

To provide some perspective, Davis ran a faster 40-yard dash time than Chiefs quarterback and four-time Pro Bowler Patrick Mahomes. Davis is as tall as Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and is bigger than Bears offensive tackle Jason Peters.

In comparison to the other offensive lineman at the combine, Davis is the second heaviest of the group behind Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele, who weighed at 384. During his senior year at UGA, Davis earned unanimous All-American honors as well as received the Chuck Bednarik Award (college football’s top defensive player of the year) as well as the Outland Trophy (college football’s top interior lineman)

While helping the Bulldogs win their first national championship in four decades, he recorded 32 tackles with five coming for a loss and two sacks in the 2021 season.

In addition to Davis, his Georgia teammate Devonte Wyatt clocked a 4.80 second unofficial time in the event while weighing in at 304.

