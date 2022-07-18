Madden 23 Ratings: Where's Falcons TE Kyle Pitts?

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is a star on the football field, both in real and virtual life.

Prior to his opening campaign in Atlanta, Pitts was the highest-rated rookie in the Madden 22 video game by some three points and the lone first-year player above 80. He more than lived up to expectations, recording the second-most receiving yards in NFL history among rookie tight ends, led the Falcons in several key categories, and was one of six rookies named to the Pro Bowl.

Now entering year two, the 21-year-old Pitts is rated as the sixth-highest tight end in the league in Madden 23, coming in at an 87. The five ahead of him are Travis Kelce (Chiefs), George Kittle (49ers), Mark Andrews (Ravens), Darren Waller (Raiders) and T.J. Hockenson (Lions).

According to Pitts, the biggest area of growth in his game must come from the mental side. He received help in this category from Kelce, who he's now chasing in the ratings, at Tight End University earlier this offseason.

The Kansas City star and six-time All-Pro shared words of wisdom to Pitts in regard to route running and challenging defenders.

“You always want to be moving forward,” Kelce told Pitts. “There’s always a time and place to dance with somebody at the line (of scrimmage), but you (want to come forward) instead of just coming sideways because that’s not going to threaten anyone.”

Considering his age and raw ability, it feels like Pitts is just scratching the surface of his potential. With a full offseason under his belt and the help of mentors such as Kelce, Pitts is poised to have another standout season, one that should only help boost his ratings in next year's game.