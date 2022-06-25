Skip to main content

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Gets Advice From Super Bowl Peer

Iron sharpens iron.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is on pace to become one of the best at his position in the NFL over the next several years.

After only one season in the NFL, Pitts is seen as one of the best in his position. His 1,026 receiving yards were the most by a rookie since Hall of Famer Mike Ditka back in 1961.

Out of all tight ends around the league, only Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowler Mark Andrews and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had more. Pitts attended Kelce's Tight End University last year to learn more from the best around the league and he's returned to the event this year in Nashville.

In a tweet from the NFL, Kelce is seen giving the young Pitts some advice.

“You always want to be moving forward,” Kelce told Pitts. “There’s always a time and place to dance with somebody at the line (of scrimmage), but you (want to come forward) instead of just coming sideways because that’s not going to threaten anyone.”

Pitts is highly thought of inside the Falcons building, with head coach Arthur Smith and former quarterback Matt Ryan, among many others, often praising the 21-year-old throughout the season. With Ryan's veteran leadership in Pitts' ear all year long, he was able to persevere the ups and downs of his first NFL season.

Now, Pitts will look to improve in his sophomore season with new quarterback Marcus Mariota and the knowledge he soaked in during his stint at Tight End University.

