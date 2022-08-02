Malone Magic: Could Third-Round Rookie Pass Rusher Be Falcons X-Factor?

The Atlanta Falcons are looking for pass-rushing help after recording a league-low 18 sacks in 2021. While he might not be the first outside linebacker drafted, DeAngelo Malone could be the one making the most noise by the season's end.

Drafted in the third round of Western Kentucky, Malone was known for his ability to disrupt the backfield. A two-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, he was a nightmare for the Hilltoppers, often forcing his way into the backfield for monumental losses both in terms of tackles for loss and sacks.

New team, same result.

“When I went down to the Senior Bowl, I don’t know that there was a more physical player than DeAngelo Malone,” Smith said.

The Falcons run a 3-4 base defense under the direction of coordinator Dean Pees. That was the style of defense Tyson Helton ran at Western Kentucky, making the transition for Malone easier than other players trying to learn the system.

One thing Pees wants to change in 2022 is the consistency of the Falcons' defense. Last season, Atlanta finished 26th in total defense, allowing 364.4 yards per game.

"I’m tired of everybody telling us how bad we are,” Pees said. “After a while you start believing it. …. You get mad at the teacher if (the teacher) says … or tells some kid he’s stupid, right? Don’t ever tell somebody that because pretty soon they start believing it.”

Malone currently is working in a rotational role coming off the edge. Veteran outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter will likely be starting Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints on one side. Second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie or Malone likely sees first-team reps opposite the Georgia alum.

What could be a deciding factor for which rookie starts is their ability to defend the run. As bad as the pass rush was in Atlanta last season, the run defense was just as horrendous. The Falcons finished 27th defending the run, allowing an average of 131.9 yards per game.

In an interview with The Athletic, Falcons outside linebacker coach Ted Monachino said that he's been pleased with the growth of Malone. Now, it's all about playing at a consistent pace.

“This is the best-looking 240-pound kid I’ve ever coached,” Monachino said. “He doesn’t look 240 on the hoof. He’s muscled up. He’s thick. He just is really lean and has metabolism through the roof. I’m not worried about DeAngelo’s weight at all, not at all. The things we ask him to do, he’s big enough.”