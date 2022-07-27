What's Falcons Biggest Question Mark Entering Training Camp?

The Atlanta Falcons are ready to start training camp. What's the biggest question entering the first several practices?

One would argue it's the battle at quarterback. Will the Falcons elect to give Marcus Mariota a shot to revive his career in Week 1? Does third-rounder Desmond Ridder have the tools to surpass Mariota early and become the future heir to Matt Ryan?

But, nope. There's another pressing need.

Is it concerns with the offensive line? Any team will rely heavily on the five men up front to carry the load. Can fourth-year right tackle Kaleb McGary figure it out in a contract season? Will Matt Hennessy and Jalen Mayfield remain starters at center and left guard, respectively? Can Atlanta allow less than 40 sacks now that the starting five has reps in a new offense?

Another great guess. But, nope, it's not the biggest question.

Eighteen sacks is nearly impossible for an NFL team to finish with during a 17-game season, but the Falcons made a reality. Dante Fowler Jr., the team's leader with 4.5, is now with the Dallas Cowboys. Outside of former Georgia linebacker Lorenzo Carter, there are questions galore at the pass rush.

Teams live or die by the ability to pressure a quarterback. If Atlanta even wants to be competent this offseason, it needs to establish consistency at the position before Week 1 against New Orleans.

Carter will get first crack at being the team's No. 1`blitzer. He comes from a similar defense from the New York Giants and is coming off a career-best 4.5 sack season. For his career, Carter has tallied just 14.5 sacks.

That's not enough for Atlanta to be content. The hope would be for second-year outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji to build off his rookie campaign. Ogundeji remains a mystery in terms of potential after recording just 33 tackles and a sack.

One thing in favor of the former Notre Dame pass rusher is his snap count. From Week 7 until the season's end, Ogundeji played at least 35 percent of defensive snaps per game. As a whole, he was credited with 527 defensive snaps, which hovers just below 50 percent of all snaps under coordinator Dean Pees.

Keeping a close eye on rookies Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone is critical for fans as well. A second-round pick out of Penn State, Ebiketie played in a different defensive formation, but was a standing blitzer as the team's "LEO" pass rusher. Nicknamed "Dr. Pass Rush,'' Ebiketie recorded 9.5 sacks in his final season with the Nittany Lions.

Malone's best chance of seeing reps early will be as a third-down rusher. A two-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, Malone left Western Kentucky as the Hilltoppers' all-time leader in sacks with 34.

Since 2019, Malone has recorded 48.5 tackles for loss to go alone with 25 sacks.

Fixing the offensive line and stabilizing the quarterback position are critical to Atlanta's success, but the team understands it is rebuilding. To remain out of the top draft spot in 2023, the Falcons need a functioning No. 1 pass rusher.

Between the four defenders, one should step up as the team's best option. At least in theory it's plausible.