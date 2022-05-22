Skip to main content

Falcons Rookie DeAngelo Malone Has 'Double Digit Sack Potential'

The third-round pick has some massive expectations.

When the Atlanta Falcons selected Western Kentucky pass rusher DeAngelo Malone in the third round, it was one of Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy's favorite picks in the entire draft.

DeAngeloMalone

DeAngelo Malone

DeAngeloMalone1

DeAngelo Malone

DeAngeloMalone.

DeAngelo Malone

"One of our favorite picks in entire draft," Nagy tweeted. "Twitchy, violent, fast, & productive. Perfectly suited for ATL’s 3-4 OLB. Should add to pass rush as rook & double-digit sack potential."

If Malone can reach that potential, he could become the first Falcons defender to achieve double-digit sacks since Vic Beasley back in 2016, the year the team last reached the Super Bowl.

Even if he doesn't reach the double-digit threshold, Malone can add to a unit that desperately needed some help last season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

0C6EA9FC-B164-43B4-AAEC-4926ADA09B9F
Play

Projecting the Falcons Offensive Depth Chart: Who Starts at QB?

Who will make the 53-man roster on the offensive side of the ball?

By Daniel Flick16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Troy-Anderson
Play

'Best Football Way Ahead' For Falcons Rookie LB Troy Andersen

Troy Andersen was a "standout" at the Senior Bowl.

By Daniel Flick19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Arnold Ebiketie
Play

Falcons Rookie Arnold Ebiketie Could 'Start Right Away'

The Atlanta Falcons added some much-needed pass rush during the draft.

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago
19 hours ago

The Falcons had 11 players register a sack last season. Of the 11, just four finished the year with multiple sacks. Of those four, Deion Jones is the only one returning to Atlanta. Foye Oluokun is signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dante Fowler Jr. was released by the team in February.

Malone played in 61 games during his five seasons with the Hilltoppers and recorded 32.5 sacks and posted six or more in each of the past four seasons.

DeAngeloMalone2

DeAngelo Malone

images

DeAngelo Malone

b4f588f0-28ea-11ea-b7fb-8b28c8cc966b

DeAngelo Malone

Malone clearly has a knack of getting to the quarterback, and his 6-4, 240-pound frame should hold up at the NFL level.

Once he can adjust to the speed of the professional game and become comfortable in Dean Pees' defense, Malone just might be able to reach that double-digit number many people are expecting him to hit.

0C6EA9FC-B164-43B4-AAEC-4926ADA09B9F
News

Projecting the Falcons Offensive Depth Chart: Who Starts at QB?

By Daniel Flick16 hours ago
Troy-Anderson
News

'Best Football Way Ahead' For Falcons Rookie LB Troy Andersen

By Daniel Flick19 hours ago
Arnold Ebiketie
News

Falcons Rookie Arnold Ebiketie Could 'Start Right Away'

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago
Desmond Ridder Cincinnati Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
News

Senior Bowl Director: Falcons Draft Can Be 'Home Run'

By Daniel FlickMay 20, 2022
USATSI_2127621
News

Michael Vick Returns: Falcons Icon To Play In New League

By Cole ThompsonMay 20, 2022
AJTerrell
News

Where's Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Rank Among NFL's Best?

By Daniel FlickMay 20, 2022
Fans Are Back at Falcons Training Camp
News

NFL Fan Rankings: Where Do Falcons Rank?

By David HarrisonMay 20, 2022
sabansanders
News

Nick Saban a ‘Liar’: Falcons Legend Deion Sanders Rips Alabama Coach

By Mike FisherMay 19, 2022