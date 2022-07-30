Falcons Training Camp Notebook: Depth Chart Beginning to Change?

As training camp progresses, the Atlanta Falcons are going to utilize a trial-and-error process for lineups and try new configurations to get them the best possible combination of players to use.

While some position battles have already been determined on the offensive side of the ball, others are still up in the air.

Here's everything of note on offense from the third day of camp ...

O-LINE SHAKEUP

The offensive line featured a new combination Friday. While Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary stayed at the tackle spots and Chris Lindstrom remained in his natural right guard position, Drew Dalman and Elijah Wilkinson started alongside each other at center and left guard, respectively.

It was the first time Dalman and Wilkinson played alongside each other on the line and the unit had its best day so far during camp.

But head coach Arthur Smith revealed in his press conference that giving the younger players more reps was by design.

"We intentionally gave some younger guys more reps today," Smith said in his post-practice press conference. "We got some guys that are really really rolling, which is a good sign."

ALLISON ASCENDING

Another interesting development within the offensive depth chart has been wide receiver Geronimo Allison.

The former Green Bay Packers pass-catcher started out camp playing with the third-stringers but has advanced to the first and second team within the last day or two.

With his 6-3, 202-pound frame, Allison has always been viewed as a big target, something that surely drew Falcons coach Arthur Smith to him this offseason. Since seeing action in each game with six starts in 2019, Allison has been looking for an opportunity, and he's found just that with the Falcons.

Allison arrived at camp with little outside expectations. However, if he's able to rediscover the form that led to him being a contributor for the Falcons, he'll be difficult to ignore. With camp in full swing, look for Allison to prove his big frame can still deliver big plays in big moments.