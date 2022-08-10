The Atlanta Falcons hit the field today for the first time of training camp's third week, and the team's opening preseason game on Friday fast approaching.

The Falcons enter 2022 looking to improve on a 7-10 record from last season, the first of the new regime headlined by coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

With training camp well underway, the Falcons face several questions, but have five weeks to find the solutions.

Here's everything of note from Day 11 of camp ...

FRANKS SEES EXTENSIVE SNAPS AT QUARTERBACK

After starring at tight end throughout camp, Feleipe Franks reverted back to his natural position of quarterback on Tuesday more than he has in any practice to this point. By all accounts, Franks had a solid showing, with his arm strength and ball placement looking sharp.

The clear motive behind the switch is Atlanta's looming preseason opener. While Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder are likely to see a majority of the reps at quarterback, Franks is currently No. 3 on the depth chart, meaning he's an injury away from being the backup.

The Falcons will be keen to get Franks reps at both tight end and quarterback during the preseason to ensure he keeps growing at his likely long-term position while staying sharp at a position of need on Atlanta's current roster.

DEFENSIVE LINE DEPTH TAKES MORE BLOWS

In the past three weeks, the Falcons have lost three defensive linemen - Eddie Goldman (retirement), Vincent Taylor (Achilles) and Bryce Rodgers (knee). The unit seems to have taken another hit, as Marlon Davidson missed Tuesday's practice and Nick Thurman was seen walking off the field with trainers.

The Falcons entered camp with 11 interior defensive linemen but continue to see players drop at an unsustainable rate. Atlanta added veteran Abdullah Anderson to compete for a roster spot, but with two more players going down, might have to continue signing free agents.

It's also possible that Davidson and Thurman are alright, as neither seemed to draw significant attention from Smith after practice. It's unlikely that the Falcons will force either into action in the preseason opener, so if they play, it's a clear indication the injury (or absence in Davidson's case) isn't a long-term problem.

RECEIVER ROOM SHINES

The Falcons entered the preseason with just three receiver spots "safe" - Drake London, Bryan Edwards and Olamide Zaccheaus.

With the team likely to carry six receivers, the competition for the final three spots involves somewhere in the neighborhood of 10 wideouts.

Several different players have had standout performances in single-day sessions, with Damiere Byrd, Frank Darby, Geronimo Allison and Auden Tate all impressing on varying days.

Tuesday was KhaDarel Hodge's turn. A special teams star throughout camp, Hodge worked with the first two teams and hauled in an outstanding, tight-window pass from Marcus Mariota.

Darby also had a good day, and will need to continue stacking positive days to make the roster, as he currently seems to be on the outside looking in.

Among other offensive notes, Mariota and Ridder had efficient performances as the unit got the better of Atlanta's defense throughout. It was a bounce back day after the defense has had its way of late.

Center Matt Hennessy received the snaps with the first team, as he and Drew Dalman continue to alternate most days.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt, who signed with the Falcons on Monday, was instantly working with the veteran groups.

Having a noted past with Smith, Pruitt won't face much of a learning curve in Atlanta, and his immediate installation largely implies the same.

Pruitt's presence is bad news for the rest of Atlanta's tight ends room, especially those on the roster bubble.

While Kyle Pitts, Anthony Firkser and the aforementioned Franks are all in good shape, some saw their odds worsen, including Parker Hesse, John Raine and rookie sixth-round pick John FitzPatrick.

The Falcons will have a padded practice Wednesday, the final one before the preseason opener. The team kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday night in Detroit.