The Atlanta Falcons hit the field today for the first time of training camp's third week, with the team's opening preseason game on Friday fast approaching.

The Falcons enter 2022 looking to improve on a 7-10 record from last season, the first of the new regime headlined by coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

With training camp well underway, the Falcons face several questions, but have five weeks to find the solutions.

Here's everything of note from Day 10 of camp ...

MAYFIELD RETURNS

Left guard Jalen Mayfield, a 16-game starter during his rookie season, has had a rough start to training camp. After working with the starters on the first day, the 22-year-old has been relegated to a second-team role.

Mayfield's struggled throughout camp, with his 1-on-1 appearances not going well. He then proceeded to miss practice on Friday and Saturday with lower back soreness.

However, Mayfield was back at practice Monday, just in time for Atlanta's first game week of the season. The team didn't practice in pads, so Tuesday and Wednesday will provide a better indication of whether or not he's able to play in the preseason opener.

GRANT CONTINUES STRONG CAMP

Perhaps no player entered training camp with more to prove than second-year safety Richie Grant, and he's absolutely run with the opportunity. A 2021 second-round pick, Grant has been given a chance to start and hasn't looked back.

One of only a few players to turn in good coverage reps against star tight end Kyle Pitts, Grant continues to make plays on passing downs, recording an interception of Marcus Mariota on Monday.

Mariota's pass was tipped, but Grant nevertheless made a solid play to finish at the catch point. Atlanta needed the UCF alum to take a big step forward, and by all accounts, he has.

ALLISON WORKING TOWARDS ROSTER SPOT

The Falcons are likely going to carry somewhere in the neighborhood of five to six receivers, and after Drake London, Bryan Edwards and Olamide Zaccheaus, have plenty of spots open. Among the names fighting for snaps are Damiere Byrd, KhaDarel Hodge, Frank Darby, Auden Tate and Geronimo Allison.

Allison, who became a recognizable name with the Green Bay Packers, started training camp projected to be on the outside looking in, but has had a strong 10 practices. At 6-3, 202 pounds, Allison has been working with the first two teams of late and has looked quicker and more athletic than expected given his size.

While Allison hasn't necessarily been a standout player, he's done enough to put himself firmly in the mix for a roster spot come cut day. The big test for him will be carrying it onto the field during the preseason, as the margin is so close that every snap in a competitive setting will matter.

The Falcons will be back on the practice field in pads on Tuesday and Wednesday before flying to Detroit for the preseason opener.