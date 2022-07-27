Taysom Hill 2.0?: How Falcons Plan to Use Versatile QB

The Atlanta Falcons are looking for their own version of Taysom Hill in 2022. Will second-year pro Feleipe Franks be the player to take on the title?

According to Falcons coach Arthur Smith, Franks still is expected to work in reps at quarterback while also playing tight end during training camp. Franks, a quarterback in college, was asked to change positions following his rookie season.

“We’ll still get Feleipe some reps at certain points,” Smith told reporters Wednesday after practice. “When you have a limited number of reps, we are trying to make sure that Marcus and Dez get as many as they can.”

Franks ended up serving as Matt Ryan's backup late in the season after passing former first-round pick Josh Rosen on the depth chart. He played in three games last season, tossing one interception against the New England Patriots in Week 11.

This offseason, Atlanta elected to trade Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts following a 14-year run. In a corresponding move, the Falcons signed former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal worth $18.75 million. To add more competition to the locker room, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot used a third-round pick on Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Mariota is expected to start, but Ridder could be viewed as the long-term answer. Coming off a record-setting season with the Bearcats, Ridder ranks third all-time in FBS wins with 44, trailing only former Texas star Colt McCoy and Boise State standout Kellen Moore.

Franks, who initially played his college ball at Florida before transferring to Arkansas, is currently fighting for second-team reps at tight end behind Pro Bowler Kyle Pitts. When asked if he would be used more as a passer, Smith said that Franks' role at quarterback would be for "emergency purposes" only.

“Just like it is with Feleipe or anybody else who’s the third quarterback or emergency quarterback, you have to have a contingency plan,” Smith said. “At some point on certain days, you’ll see Feleipe doing some work at quarterback.”

Atlanta returns to practice Thursday morning.