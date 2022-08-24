Can Falcons WR Jared Bernhardt Really Make Team?

The Atlanta Falcons are just a few days away from finalizing their 53-man roster to start the season, and the wide receiver position battle is far from over.

There are 10 receivers currently on the roster after Auden Tate and Geronimo Allison were cut Tuesday, but a couple more cuts are coming in the next couple of days.

Undrafted free agent Jared Bernhardt is one of those fighting for a roster spot, but upon first glance, it didn't seem as if the Division II option quarterback had a chance to make the team as a receiver. But he's been proving people wrong left and right.

In the team's preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, Bernhardt made the game-winning catch.

Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder dropped back to pass on 4th-and-9, down three points, with only 90 seconds to go. Facing near instant pressure, Ridder escaped the pocket, rolled right, and threw up a jump ball to Bernhardt.

The 6-1, 195-pound Bernhardt wasn't the most obvious candidate for a 50/50 ball, but he was Ridder's only option. With the game on the line and the ball floating through the air, Bernhardt allowed his instincts to take over, working back to Ridder's pass and hauling in a go-ahead touchdown that ultimately proved to be the difference.

Ridder described Bernhardt's efforts as a "huge play for us," but to truly gain an appreciation for what it meant to the rookie wideout, consider that his experience on the football field didn't stretch beyond option quarterback prior to signing with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

"He can play in space. Leverage. Spatial awareness," Smith named when discussing Bernhardt's top traits. "I love his competitiveness, but he has a lot of work to do."

Then in Monday night's game against the New York Jets, he led all Falcons receivers with three catches and 67 yards. In the games, Bernhardt has been the most impactful wideout for the team.

Last season, the Falcons carried five wideouts on the main roster for most of the season, and we'd expect head coach Arthur Smith to carry the same number considering his preference for tight ends.

First-round rookie Drake London, former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Bryan Edwards, veteran Olamide Zacchaeus and free agent signee KhaDarel Hodge likely have four of those five spots lined up, but there's at least one more vacancy in the room.

Bernhardt is a candidate for that final spot alongside veterans Cameron Batson, Damiere Byrd and Frank Darby. Another strong showing in Saturday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars could solidify that spot for Bernhardt.