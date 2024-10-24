Falcons Injury Report: Atlanta Limits 7 Players in Practice
The Atlanta Falcons' injury report after Thursday's practice at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Ga., consisted of all 53 players on the active roster.
But seven Falcons, six of whom are starters, were listed as limited on the team's official release.
Safety Justin Simmons (hamstring), inside linebackers Troy Andersen (knee) and Nate Landman (shoulder), center Ryan Neuzil (knee) and left guard Matthew Bergeron (neck) are all battling injuries leading into Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Running back Bijan Robinson was also limited, but only due to rest, not injuries. Backup nickel cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr., who didn't play in Atlanta's Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks due to a back injury, joined the other six with limited status.
Neuzil's status is an improvement from Wednesday, when he did not participate. The Bradenton, Fla., native has started the last four games at center for the Falcons in the aftermath of starter Drew Dalman's ankle injury and subsequent placement on injured reserve.
If Neuzil can't play, the Falcons will start Matt Hennessy at center. Hennessy was Atlanta's starting center in 2021 and played five snaps in relief of the injured Neuzil against Seattle.
Still, Neuzil appears headed in the right direction.
The same can't be said for Bergeron, who was a full participant Wednesday but was limited Thursday. When Bergeron missed a majority of the second half against the Seahawks, he was replaced by backup Kyle Hinton.
The Falcons (4-3) and Buccaneers (4-3) will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Raymond James Stadium.