Key Players Trending up on Latest Atlanta Falcons Injury Report
The Atlanta Falcons have released their first injury report before Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Atlanta received positive news in the status of left guard Matthew Bergeron, who was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice after leaving last Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter. Bergeron suffered a neck injury but has cleared concussion protocol and was a full-go Wednesday.
Conversely, center Ryan Neuzil, who’s filling in for injured reserve-ridden starter Drew Dalman, did not participate Wednesday due to a knee injury. Neuzil sustained his injury against Seattle but missed only five snaps and finished the game.
The Falcons Podcast: WATCH | Spotify | Apple Pods
The Falcons had five players limited, though one — outside linebacker Matt Judon — was a rest day.
The other four consist of inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), safety Justin Simmons (hamstring), defensive back Antonio Hamilton Sr. (knee) and inside linebacker Nate Landman (shoulder).
Simmons and Hamilton were both on the injury report last week. Simmons played while Hamilton was inactive. Landman, who missed four games due to calf and quad injuries, is now battling a new ailment.
But Andersen, meanwhile, is trending up.
Andersen, who suffered his injury against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 28, returned to the practice field for the first time Oct. 18. He performed individual drills Wednesday and remains questionable according to Falcons head coach Raheem Morris.
“We'll see what he can do moving forward, progressing from that point,” Morris said Wednesday. “But realistically, that's about listening to doctors, listening to your medical staff, listening to your performance team — how he looks, how he moves, all the things that he can do, potentially bring him back into the fold to be ready to play.”
Andersen earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts against the Saints before succumbing to a knee injury. He was initially considered day-to-day, but his ailment has missed the Falcons' last-three games. Getting him back would be a big boost to a struggling Atlanta defense.
The Falcons (4-3) return to practice Thursday before taking on the Buccaneers (4-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Raymond James Stadium.