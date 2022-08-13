Skip to main content

WATCH: Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Throws Game-Winning Touchdown Late

Ridder saw extensive action in his preseason debut.

The Atlanta Falcons trailed the Detroit Lions 23-20 with just 90 seconds to go in the preseason opener.

And then, suddenly, they didn't.

Facing a 4th and 9 from the Detroit 21, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith opted to go for it, with preseason games not having overtime.

Smith put the game in the hands of rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who faced immediate pressure before rolling left and throwing one up for fellow rookie Jared Bernhardt, an undrafted receiver from Ferris State who once starred in lacrosse.

Bernhardt worked through contact, came back to the ball, and made what proved to be the game-winning reception.

Ridder, who turns 23 before the start of the season, has impressed Smith throughout the offseason program. On Ridder, Smith said that he's, "light years ahead of most young quarterbacks from the neck up."

Since the Falcons drafted Ridder in the third round of April's draft, there's been nothing but praise thrown his way from those inside the organization. 

Atlanta's fifth-round pick, running back Tyler Allgeier, dubbed Ridder "a genius" due to how quickly he mastered the playbook. Falcons assistant director of college scouting Dwaune Jones said the franchise "fell in love" with Ridder as a person.

Ridder ended his first preseason game 10 of 22 for 103 yards and two touchdowns. The third-winningest quarterback in college football history also accumulated 59 yards rushing on six carries, as Atlanta's offensive line forced him to use his legs to escape constant pressure.

Known for being calm, cool, and collected, Ridder - with the help of Bernhardt - showed up when the lights were the brightest and when Atlanta needed him the most.

