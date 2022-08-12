Skip to main content

WATCH: Falcons Score First Preseason TD

Atlanta's new-look quarterback room is off to a solid start.

The Atlanta Falcons scored a touchdown on their first offensive drive of the preseason, matching a 10-play touchdown drive by the Detroit Lions to kick off the game.

The touchdown was scored by quarterback Marcus Mariota, a free agent addition brought in to fill the Matt Ryan-sized void at the position. Mariota dropped back, face early pressure, rolled left, and scrambled into the endzone.

Mariota's first-drive touchdown highlighted the changing of the guard from Ryan, who had just 12 rushing touchdowns in 14 seasons with the Falcons.

Mariota, 28, has had quite the rollercoaster of an NFL career. Entering the league as a Heisman Trophy winner and the 2015 draft's No. 2 overall selection, he was a day one starter in the league.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Drake London
Play

Atlanta BREAKING: Falcons Rookie WR Drake London OUT With Knee Injury

London was injured following his first NFL catch and subsequently left the game.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
Drake London
Play

WATCH: Falcons WR Drake London Makes First Big NFL Catch

The Falcons rookie comes up with a big catch in the first quarter.

By Jeremy Brener12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago
Marcus Mariota
Play

Lions 10, Falcons 7: Kicker Austin Seibert Converts 46-Yard Field Goal

The Falcons and Lions meet tonight in the preseason opener.

By Falcon Report Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago

After trudging through injuries and spurts of inconsistent play with the Tennessee Titans, Mariota was benched in 2019, his fifth season in the league. He's spent the last two seasons as Derek Carr's backup in Las Vegas.

In Atlanta, Mariota gets to reunite with head coach Arthur Smith, who was Tennessee's offensive coordinator. While things didn't work out too well last time for Mariota, he's off to a strong start with the Falcons, as Smith dubbed him (and Ridder) among the team's most impressive players at OTAs.

Mariota and Smith are off to a quick start together, with Mariota's athleticism on full display early, as Mariota has used his legs to his advantage behind the shaky Falcons offensive line, while also being employed on bootlegs.

With all eyes on the quarterback position, Mariota is off to a sound start in the face of pressure, both on and off the field.

Drake London
News

Atlanta BREAKING: Falcons Rookie WR Drake London OUT With Knee Injury

By Connor Zimmerlee4 minutes ago
Drake London
News

WATCH: Falcons WR Drake London Makes First Big NFL Catch

By Jeremy Brener12 minutes ago
Marcus Mariota
News

Lions 10, Falcons 7: Kicker Austin Seibert Converts 46-Yard Field Goal

By Falcon Report Staff1 hour ago
edwards
News

Falcons GAMEDAY: 5 Veterans, 1 Rookie OUT vs. Lions

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
GettyImages-120516653
News

Falcons Legend Deion Sanders Belittles NFL Hall of Fame

By Daniel Flick4 hours ago
Younghoe Koo Game vs. New York Giants
News

WATCH: Fan Travels Thousands of Miles to Meet Falcons Player

By Falcon Report Staff5 hours ago
Vick
News

Which QB Should Falcons Start? Michael Vick Weighs In

By Jeremy Brener11 hours ago
usa_today_18768074.0
News

Falcons vs. Lions Preseason: How To Watch, Preview, Odds

By Coty DavisAug 11, 2022 6:00 PM EDT