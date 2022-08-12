Skip to main content

WATCH: Falcons Rookie Desmond Ridder Throws First NFL TD

Ridder was a third-round pick from Cincinnati.

The rookie is on the board!

Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder threw his first NFL touchdown pass to tight end Parker Hesse in the second quarter of the team's preseason opener.

The 1-yard touchdown pass capped off a 7-play, 55-yard drive that saw Ridder go 3-4 for 30 yards.

The biggest play of the drive came just before the touchdown when he completed a 20-yard pass to former Lions wideout Geronimo Allison.

Ridder then completed a drive with a play-action pass as he found Hesse in the end zone.

Since the Falcons drafted Ridder in the third round of April's draft, there's been nothing but praise thrown his way from those inside the organization. Atlanta's fifth-round pick, running back Tyler Allgeier, dubbed Ridder "a genius" due to how quickly he mastered the playbook. Falcons assistant director of college scouting Dwaune Jones said the franchise "fell in love" with Ridder as a person.

When Ridder hits the field this season, all eyes will be on him, with the Falcons needing nothing more than for him to be the team's long-term solution at quarterback. Atlanta's defense is expected to improve from a season ago, with the secondary and pass rush in particular having intriguing pieces.

Nevertheless, he'll enter his first season in the NFL with a chance to prove he belongs on the field, and that the rest of the league made a mistake letting him fall, as he expressed on draft night.

The Falcons lead 14-10 late in the second quarter.

