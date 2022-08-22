Falcons vs. Jets Preseason Game 2: Nursing Injuries; How to Watch

The Atlanta Falcons will travel north to New Jersey to take on the New York Jets on Monday night as both teams play in their second games of the NFL preseason.

Fresh off their first preseason win since 2019, the Falcons enter Monday night's contest hoping to carry momentum from a dramatic last-second win in Detroit.

Atlanta arrived in New Jersey with the goal of finding out more about the players on their roster.

New York will be without their young quarterback Zach Wilson, who sustained a knee injury during the Jets' preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. But the Falcons will have another chance to evaluate their rookie quarterback, Desmond Ridder.

The rookie from Cincinnati threw for 103 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his NFL preseason debut while leading the Falcons to a 27-23 comeback victory over the Lions.

"It was unbelievable — I thought Desmond had a great game," Marcus Mariota said during his post-game press conference. "For a young guy in his first NFL shot, he made a bunch of plays at the end of the game when you needed it the most."

Rookie wide receiver Drake London caught one ball for 24 yards before leaving Atlanta's preseason opener with a knee injury in Detroit, and will watch from the sideline ad he nurses that knee back to health.

WHAT: Atlanta Falcons (1-0) vs. New York Jets (1-0)

WHERE: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (82,500)

WHEN: Monday, August 22, 2022, 8 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: ESPN / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WZGC-FM 92.9 The Game

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Atlanta Falcons -2.5

TOTAL: 38.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Falcons +150, Jets +125

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with Falcon Report.