'I'm the Best Player in the NFL Draft': Could Falcons Pick CB 'Sauce' Gardner?

The NFL showed up in a big way at the University of Cincinnati for its annual Pro Day a few days ago. Quarterback prospect Desmond Ridder headlined the event after leading the Cincinnati Bearcats to a 13-1 record during the 2021 campaign.

And yes, given the fact that the Falcons have traded away Matt Ryan while acquiring "bridge'' QB Marcus Mariota, Atlanta is in the market for the quarterback of the future.

But Ahmad "Sauce'' Gardner impressed as well.

And apparently impressed himself, too.

"I'm the best player in the draft,'' Gardner tweeted this weekend.

The Falcons could in theory be sticking with Mariota for a while simply because this NFL Draft does not seem loaded with blue-chip QB candidates.

At the same time, the nearer the draft gets, the more the quarterbacks seem to rise on board - "supply and demand,'' and all of that.

Via TexansDaily.com, we know that the Houston Texans - with two first-rounders, including at No. 3 - are enamored with Gardner.

Should the Falcons be enamored as well?

Gardner is entering the 2022 NFL Draft as arguably the top defensive back in his class. He recorded 40 tackles, three interceptions, and three sacks during his junior year. And during his three seasons at Cincinnati, Gardner did not allow a single touchdown pass.

Gardner's on-field production is appealing. His stature as a 6-foot-2 cornerback who ran a 4.41 at the NFL Combine makes Gardner an intriguing prospect for the Texans.

"If you can find a 6-foot corner that's faster than most — that's pretty special," Texans' coach Lovie Smith said at the NFL Combine on March 2.

And what if you can find two of them, as the Falcons are halfway there with their recent selection of cornerback A.J. Terrell?

The Falcons have more needs than picks. But there is an impact to be made, and a major decision to be made, at No. 8. A year ago, Atlanta opted to pass on drafting a QB to instead take tight end Kyle Pitts. The Falcons face a similar circumstance now. If they never get a QB, they'll never get anywhere. But if they keep drafting "best players,'' bit by bit, they really can't go wrong.

And "Sauce'' is "the best'' - and if you don't believe that, just ask him.