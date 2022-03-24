Skip to main content

Texans In Attendance For Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder's Pro Day

The Houston Texans are one of several teams in attendance For Cincinnati's Pro Day headlined by quarterback Desmond Ridder.

HOUSTON — Quarterback prospect Desmond Ridder led the Cincinnati Bearcats to one of their most successful seasons in the history of the program.

Ridder finished his collegiate career earning his second consecutive AAC Offensive Player of the Year honor while leading the Bearcats to a 13-1 record. After throwing for 3,334 yards, 30 touchdowns with only eight interceptions, Ridder became one of the most intriguing draft prospects for the class of 2022.

Ridder is one of the primary reasons several teams are in attendance at Cincinnati's Pro Day, including the Houston Texans.

Coach Lovie Smith will be in attendance representing the Texans Thursday morning. But it's the accommodation of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton that illustrates Houston's potential interest in Ridder. 

"When you get into the draft, you don’t want to necessarily eliminate any position or a particular player," Nick Caserio said during a press conference on Saturday. "You just want to look at it with the mentality and just figure out what makes the most sense for the organization. It’s about picking good players — it’s about picking the right players that you think fit what you’re trying to do."

The Texans have 11 picks entering the 2022 NFL Draft. And following the trade that sent Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, Houston has two selections in the first round at pick No. 3 and No. 13. 

Caserio has not ruled out the possibility of selecting a quarterback, but the franchise is optimistic that Davis Mills can become Watson's successor beyond the 2022 campaign.

"I played five years, so I have the most experience," Ridder said at the NFL Combine when asked if he was the most NFL-ready prospect. "I've played in many situations over my five years at Cincinnati. I feel like I am the most ready prospect mentally and athletically." 

Other notable prospects participating in Cincinnati's Pro Day other than Ridder are defensive backs Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Coby Bryant. The Texans also have one of their defensive back coaches in attendance. 

